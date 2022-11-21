Humphreys garrison leadership reaffirms their friendship with Good Neighbors

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – "Now more than ever our strong partnership remains critical."



Col. Seth Graves looked up from his speech to the crowd of Koreans before him. Graves, the Camp Humphreys garrison commander, along with Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon, the garrison senior enlisted advisor, were attending the People-to-People Pyeongtaek Chapter's year-end party, Nov. 18. The garrison leadership celebrated with organization members while sharing meals and playing traditional Korean games.



Celebrating its 31st anniversary, PTP Pyeongtaek Chapter is one of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys' Good Neighbor Program members. The organization, consisting of various local leaders, is designed to provide strong partnerships between the installation and the local community.



Graves shared his gratitude towards the “Good Neighbors” for providing service members and their families opportunities to fully experience the Korean culture through various cultural-exchange events.



“Your hospitality, generosity and partnership has made Korea a second home for thousands of service members and their families,” said Graves.

