NAVSUP, U.S. Sixth Fleet logistics leaders visit U.S. Navy's only operational logistics support site in Europe's high north: A U.S. Sixth Fleet perspective

At its cooperative security location (CSL) at Defense Munitions (DM) Crombie, Scotland, U.K., Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) is expanding logistics capabilities to support U.S. Naval and Allied ships, submarines, aircraft and expeditionary forces deploying into, and operating across Europe's High North, Baltic Sea, Arctic Circle and the Greenland, Iceland and United Kingdom (GIUK) Gap.



During calendar year 2022, NAVSUP FLCSI and its mission partners supported the logistics and re-supply requirements for deployed warfighters aboard Military Sealift Command's underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201), dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) and multiple U.S. Navy ships comprising the Kearsarge Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG).



In late October 2022, Rear Adm. Patrick S. Hayden, Logistics, Ordnance and Engineering director, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (N4), joined Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, NAVSUP commander, Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, NAVSUP FLCSI commanding officer, and other NAVSUP leaders for a visit to DM Crombie to strengthen existing relationships with U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) officials and for a tour of NAVSUP FLCSI's CSL facilities.



As N4 Logistics, Ordnance and Engineering director, Hayden is responsible for providing logistical support to the NAVEUR/NAVAF/COMSIXTHFLT area of operations to U.S. and allied naval forces. To gain a U.S. Sixth Fleet perspective on the significance of the visit between the U.S. Navy and the U.K. MOD logistics leaders at DM Crombie, we asked Rear Adm. Hayden several questions:











NAVSUP FLCSI PAO: Describe the perspective you brought to the discussions between NAVSUP and U.K. MOD leaders?

Rear Adm. Hayden: As the Director of Logistics, Ordnance and Engineering for Naval Forces Europe and Africa, I'm heavily invested in our ability to develop logistics capabilities throughout Europe. Understanding what NAVSUP and FLC Sigonella have done to date, allows for the discussion to engage at a higher level when we are talking about theater support.



NAVSUP FLCSI PAO: What value did you see in joining NAVSUP leaders during the visit in October to NAVSUP FLCSI's site at DM Crombie, Scotland?

Rear Adm. Hayden: There are significant N4 equities in regards to NAVSUP's capabilities at DM Crombie. Future developments rest on our ability to engage with our Nation-partners and Scotland is no exception. The NAVSUP Commander's visit allowed for a more engaged discussion with our Royal Navy partners and it allowed them to see the degree to which we value our relationship with them. Our ability to posture logistics in the European theater is directly related to our logistics partnership with NAVSUP. This engagement was robust with discussions regarding potential and possibilities.



NAVSUP FLCSI PAO: Were there key messages you wanted to contribute to the discussions?

Rear Adm. Hayden: Partnerships are critical to our success. NAVEUR / NAVAF / SIXTHFLT operates at it maximum effectiveness when the logistics team is aligned and synchronized with our partners.



NAVSUP FLCSI PAO: What follow-on actions or decisions can N4 make, based on the discussions with NAVSUP leaders and U.K. MOD officials, that will advance strategic plans for NAVSUP FLCSI's Site Crombie?

Rear Adm. Hayden: As we look for potential logistics capabilities, it is always important to be thorough, but we do want to move quickly. The ability to staff potential initiatives and projects quickly underlines our current global dynamics we face. We desire to move with haste, but always with a focus on being effective.



As NAVSUP commander, Stamatopolous is responsible for an organization and community of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel who provide responsive logistical support to U.S. and allied naval forces worldwide, through a global network with a presence in more than 17 countries and 21 states, districts, and territories. As Chief of Supply Corps, he is responsible for community management of more than 3,500 active and Reserve Supply Corps officers and more than 23,000 active and reserve enlisted personnel.



"In our very productive discussions with our U.K. allies at DM Crombie, I saw clear indications that they and our FLC Sigonella team are pushing forward with urgency to increase maritime logistics capabilities in Scotland so that U.S. and NATO commanders can have greater confidence operating in these waters," Stamatopoulos said.





The U.S. Navy leaders' visit to DM Crombie culminated with a tour aboard the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, hosted by the ship's commanding officer, Captain Richard Hewitt, OBE Royal Navy.



"The U.K. places NATO and its relationship with our U.S. partners at the heart of defense," Hewitt said. "Welcoming the U.S. Navy's logistics leaders onboard HMS Prince of Wales allowed us to continue to foster the relationships that are vital for U.K. defense and NATO."



Stamatopolous' visit to NAVSUP FLCSI's CSL at DM Crombie was the first of a multitude of engagements across U.S. 6th and 5th Fleet areas of operation and the Kingdom of Bahrain during which he showcased NAVSUP's and the Supply community's critical role in supporting US Navy readiness and strategic goals in the regions.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



NAVSUP FLCSI is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. NAVSUP FLCSI operates across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.