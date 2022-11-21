Royal Australian Navy Admiral Tours Key West in Korea

Courtesy Photo | Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Jonathan Earley, Commander Australian Fleet, speaks...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Jonathan Earley, Commander Australian Fleet, speaks with Cmdr. Jeb Parm, commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), during a tour of the submarine, Nov. 4. Key West routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft/Released) see less | View Image Page

BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Nov. 4, 2022) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722) hosted Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Rear Adm. Jonathan Earley, Commander Australian Fleet, while visiting Busan, Republic of Korea (ROK), Nov. 4.



Key West was in Busan for a port visit as part of its scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.



Earley was visiting the ROK Navy Fleet Headquarters in Busan as part of a counterpart visit to the Republic of Korea hosted by ROK Fleet Commander, Vice Adm. Kang, Dong Hun. While visiting the Busan Navy Base, Early had the opportunity to tour the submarine.



Cmdr. Jeb Parm, Key West's commanding officer, greeted the admiral upon his arrival and led the tour.



“Alliances and partnerships are vital to how we operate as a global submarine force,” said Parm. “So, to be able to host a leader from our Royal Australian Navy allies while pierside in Korea- another of our closest allies for nearly 70 years- was very special.”



The tour included stops in the forward portion of the boat, with Earley and Parm discussing the capabilities of Key West and the differences between a Los Angeles-class submarine and the RAN’s Collins-class boats. Earley was invited to the wardroom, where the two leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities in manning and training a nuclear submarine force.



Key West is assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (COMSUBRON) 15, which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, in Apra Harbor, Guam, and consists of five Los Angeles-class attack submarines. The COMSUBRON 15 staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



Key West is the third ship to bear the name of the city of Key West. It was built in Newport News, Virginia, launched July 1985 and commissioned September 1987.



For more information on Key West, please visit https://www.csp.navy.mil/keywest.