    JTF-Red Hill Hosts Inaugural Defueling Information Sharing Forum

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Story by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill hosted the members of the Defueling Information Sharing Forum for their first meeting, today at the JTF headquarters on Ford Island.

    During the meeting, JTF Commander Rear Adm. John Wade shared the latest defueling timeline with forum members and discussed the major challenges faced by the task force. Forum members shared questions and concerns from their communities and constituents and offered ideas to better involve the community in the defueling plan and ensure communities and the people of Oahu have a voice in the defueling process.

    A new member has been added to the forum, Sen. Donna Mercado Kim: State Senator (District 14).

    The next forum meeting is planned for January.

    Joint Task Force - Red Hill was established by the Secretary of Defense to ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. Importantly, Joint Task Force – Red Hill is also committed to consistent engagement with local stakeholders to rebuild trust with the people of Hawaii.

    For more information about JTF-Red Hill, or to provide public comment via our contact form, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

    Date Posted: 11.18.2022 23:51
