Shipyard Spotlight: Meg McIntosh

Whether it’s in her previous position as Accounts Payable Supervisor or new responsibility as a Comptroller Department (Code 600) Management Analyst, Meg McIntosh approaches every day with a pride for Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and passion for teamwork.



That One Mission-One Team mindset is particularly important given McIntosh’s reach and responsibility of processing payments to vendors, contractors and other businesses providing goods and services to the command. The accounts payable team also processes miscellaneous payment vouchers for shipyard employee college courses, safety shoe reimbursements, federal and state fees, legal settlements and more.



“I love helping people and leaving things better than how I found them,” said McIntosh. “Even though I am in a support code, those on the waterfront cannot perform their job without employees and material. Work stoppages are caused when vendors do not receive payment for their invoices. Shipyard employees should feel valued and appreciated, which is why our team should have employee payment vouchers processed in a timely manner. And I’m nothing without my team! You should treat your employees the way you want to be treated.”



She’s long had an appreciation for NNSY and its people. Her parents Norm and Kathy both made lifelong careers at NNSY, with her father always advocating “accomplishment of the mission and welfare of the people” as a leader’s biggest priorities. McIntosh’s brothers are both currently at the shipyard, with Norm an Assistant Test Engineer in Code 246, and Cody as Shop 31 apprentice turned Code 300 Zone Manager. McIntosh’s grandfather, grandfather’s brother, and great uncle also worked at NNSY. Her Great Uncle Jim met his wife Kitty at the shipyard during World War II. Even outside her family, her best friend’s father served on a shipyard Tiger Team. “Friends and family who worked here always had so much pride and dedication for the shipyard and their jobs, and it definitely impacted me growing up,” said McIntosh.



Perhaps surprisingly then, her initial dream going back to being seven years old was instead to become a firefighter, which she did for ten years prior to retiring on a service-connected disability. She joined NNSY in 2009 in the Cost Accounting Branch of Code 600 as a GS-03 Student Trainee. McIntosh credits her firefighting experience with instilling an appreciation for teamwork, having a sense of urgency, valuing safety and that “helping people and doing the job correctly are what matter.” Since then she has put out the figurative fires in Code 600 as needed, which includes addressing invoicing questions and issues with stakeholders, attending meetings, updating metrics, preventing any work stoppages on the waterfront and developing her team. “Some people joke that I retired as a firefighter only to become one for the shipyard,” she said.



“She is an incredible leader who truly cares about every one of her employees,” said Katie Turner of the Accounts Payable team. “Her leadership skills, organization, teaching, empathy, compassion are just a few of her amazing traits. Most of all importance, is her work ethic and drive to complete tasks. She shows up every day with a mission to get the job done, and done correctly. Meg’s professionalism is top notch with all co-workers, leadership, and stakeholders. She knows and understands the CORE values of this shipyard, and deserves recognition for her hard work every single day.”



Crediting her empathy and compassion to her mother and sense of leadership responsibility from her father, McIntosh said her “my Dad taught me that you can delegate authority, but never responsibility. You are always responsible for the work no matter what. Do not blame others when issues arise, just go fix the problem. And do not ever ask your employee to do something that you would not do yourself. Know how to do the work, and the regulations that dictate your processes. Know your ‘why.’”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2022 Date Posted: 11.18.2022 17:33 Story ID: 433584 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Meg McIntosh, by Michael D Brayshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.