Prepare for winter weather, build an emergency kit

Courtesy Photo | Vehicle emergency kits should include jumper cables that are in good, working...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Vehicle emergency kits should include jumper cables that are in good, working condition; tow chains and ropes, and basic tools such as pliers and wrenches. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Blankets, working flashlights and a weather radio are just a handful of items that should be included in a Family’s emergency kit as winter rapidly approaches.



Emergency kits are a responsible way Families can prepare for severe winter weather such as ice storms and extreme cold.



Jay Fangman, Fort Campbell emergency management specialist, said emergency kits are vital because they are a way for Families to sustain themselves when essential services such as power and water are interrupted.



“You want to be self-sustaining in an emergency for at least 72 hours, because that gives first responders the opportunity to respond to the actual emergency, rather than taking care of peoples’ basic needs in the first 24 hours,” Fangman said.



The size of the kit should reflect the size of the Family. Kits should include at least one gallon of water per person, per day for drinking and sanitation purposes, he said.



Emergency kits should include a first aid kit; extra batteries; manual can openers, local maps, cellphone chargers and back up batteries. Basic tools such as wrenches, pliers and screwdrivers also can be helpful.



Each item should be stored in an airtight plastic bag. These bags should be stored in plastic bins or waterproof duffel bags.



Other items that may be needed include prescription and nonprescription medications, glasses and contact lens solution, infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, important Family documents, personal hygienic supplies and cash.



If you have a loved one with special medical needs, additional precautions should be taken to ensure their safety, Fangman said.



“If you have a loved one with special medical needs that require constant power, you definitely want to have a plan for emergency power outages. A battery back up or portable generator is a great investment,” he said. “If you have children with special needs, rehearsing your emergency plan is important so they are familiar with it when an emergency happens. Practicing can help reduce the stress of the situation if they know what to do.”



Fangman recommends Families also have an emergency kit in their vehicles. In the winter, it is important to keep a blanket, clean change of clothes, boots, and gloves in the vehicle to keep travelers warm in the event of an emergency.



“It is important to have an emergency kit in your car if you are taking a long trip or live in a remote area,” he said. “A car emergency kit should include supplies if you get stranded or have mechanical troubles.”



Items such as emergency signals, whistles, hand warmers and windshield scrapers also can be useful. Kitty litter or sand can be used as traction to help motorists get their vehicle out of the snow if it is stuck, he said.



Other helpful items include jumper cables that are in good, working condition; and tow chains or ropes.



Fangman encourages Families to maintain the freshness of their emergency kits, both home and vehicle, by replacing expired items such as batteries, medications and food, as needed. He recommends updating and replenishing kits at least twice a year.



For more information about emergency preparedness and building a kit, visit www.ready.gov.