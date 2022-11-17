673d ABW, 732nd AMS participate in Exercise Polar Force 23-2

Photo By Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gwyn Hutchens, a food services journeyman assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gwyn Hutchens, a food services journeyman assigned to the 673d Force Support Squadron, tightens head gear for Staff Sgt. Michael Shamblin, a response force member assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, during Exercise Polar Force 23-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 16, 2022. Readiness exercises like Polar Force allow personnel from the 673d Air Base Wing to demonstrate their ability to operate in a contested, degraded or operationally limited environment in support of combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Exercise Polar Force 23-2 kicked off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Nov. 15 with the participation of the 673d Air Base Wing and 732nd Air Mobility Squadron.



The objectives for PF 23-2 were to demonstrate generation, sustainment and employment capabilities. It tested the wings’ ability to rapidly deploy in support of operation plans taskings, home station mission readiness, and the ability to survive and operate (ATSO) in a contested environment.



“Our ability to project joint forces and power the joint base at home and in deployed environments is our responsibility to the Indo-Pacific and U.S. Northern Command combatant commanders,” said Col. David Wilson, the 673d ABW and JBER commander. “This week was about the heart of agile combat support – showing commanders at all levels what we do well and what needs to improve as we are going to set the standards. I’m very excited to build on what we learned.”



Throughout the exercise, Airmen from each of the air base wing’s five groups had the opportunity participate in deployment processes, don Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear and conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care in a training environment to ensure they’re all ready to fight tonight.



“By regularly testing these capabilities, the installation creates muscle memory, increases flexibility, and provides insight into tactical processes and procedures that will potentially increase efficiency in real-world operations and provide lethal forces to the combatant commanders we support,” said Jeffrey Urbanski, 673d ABW inspection and exercise planner.



Not only did Airmen from the 673d ABW participate in simulated deployment processes and ATSO training, the 732nd AMS integrated with the wing to test Nodal Agile Combat Employment concepts.



“The 732nd AMS utilized the Air Mobility Team construct to test their multi-capable Airman and ACE capabilities in challenging scenarios while also meeting wartime requirements,” said Lt. Elisabeth Oberlin, the 732nd AMS officer in charge of aircraft services. “This allowed the team to demonstrate its arctic mobility expertise by creating and implementing an in-house MCA training program, engaging in Polar Force exercises and continuing preparations for future exercises in 2023.”



Polar Force is a routine two-week exercise designed to test JBER’s mission readiness and strengthen and develop the skills service members require when facing adverse situations and austere conditions. This pre-planned exercise is unrelated to current geopolitical events.