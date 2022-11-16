U.S. Navy Sailors Administer Influenza Vaccines at Joy Bright Hancock Elementary School

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Pediatrics Department hosted an influenza shot exercise at Joy Bright Hancock Elementary School Nov. 16.
The Pediatrics Team, which primarily serves the needs of children at the hospital, distributed influenza vaccines to adults and children of the San Diego community.
“The benefit of this is that the flu vaccines are being given right in the military community so they don’t have to waste gas and drive to Balboa,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Amanda Bjyrd, NMRTC San Diego’s Pediatrics Department Leading Petty Officer. “It’s bringing it right to the center of where we live, and allowing people to have access to care outside of Balboa.”
Abigail Avila, Joy Bright Hancock Elementary School’s Community Site Coordinator, appreciated the accessibility and opportunity given by NMRTC San Diego.
“It’s not about when the appointment is available, or when they have free time, it’s right at the school campus,” said Avila. “You can go to the hub and know that students are already going to be here. It’s very exciting. Honestly, it is a big win.”
Being a member of the immediate area, HM1 Bjyrd states that the convenience is a big deal for the community.
“It makes me feel great to be able to come to the community,’ said Bjyrd. “This is a community that I live in, so it is great to see the family members come in, get their vaccines, and not have to stress over telling their kids ‘hey we’re going to get shots,’ so it’s honestly easier.”
80 adults and children of the community were given influenza vaccinations during the shot exercise.
11.16.2022
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2022 16:43
|Story ID:
|433570
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
