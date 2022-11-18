Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A look back at the AFMS response in Jonestown, Guyana

    A look back at the AFMS response in Jonestown, Guyana

    Courtesy Photo | Two HC-130Ns and 38 Reserve aircrew members, medics, and aerial porters evacuated...... read more read more

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In an operation that began on November 18, 1978, the Air Force Medical Service responded to a disaster situation unlike any others before it.

    When armed members of the People's Temple cult, led by Jim Jones, assassinated a visiting U.S. Congressman, Leo Ryan, and several members of his delegation at an airstrip near Jonestown, Guyana, the State Department turned to the Air Force for assistance, and the Military Airlift Command was mobilized to respond to the disaster. A seven-member aeromedical evacuation crew from the Charleston-based 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and medical commander, augmented by a Navy pathologist, deployed to Guyana.

    Once they established a receiving station in the airport's fire station, they triaged the few survivors and airlifted the most critically wounded to the Navy Hospital at Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico. After, they conducted an aeromedical evacuation of the remaining patients to Malcolm Grow Medical Center at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, for treatment.

    Afterwards, Jim Jones directed the mass suicide and murder of his followers before killing himself. The death toll exceeded 900, making the incident one of the largest mass murder-suicides in American history.

    Editor's note: Information for this article was adapted from portions of "100 Years of Excellence: The History of the Air Force Medical Service."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 11.18.2022 16:31
    Story ID: 433569
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A look back at the AFMS response in Jonestown, Guyana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    A look back at the AFMS response in Jonestown, Guyana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aeromedical evacuation
    history
    315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Jonestown
    AE
    Malcolm Grow Medical Center
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    AFMS History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT