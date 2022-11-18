Holloman Airmen gather for Thanksgiving meal

The Holloman 5/6 Council hosted a free Thanksgiving luncheon for Airmen who live in the on-base dorms, Nov. 17, at the base chapel.



While many Airmen may be away from family and loved ones during the holidays, Holloman noncommissioned officers have made an effort to build community and togetherness during this season.



“My first year in the Air Force, I couldn’t go home for Thanksgiving, so my supervisor invited the other Airmen and me over to his house,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Celeste Kennedy, Holloman 5/6 Council vice president. “It meant a lot that he cared enough to open his home to share a meal with us.”



Kennedy and the other members of the Holloman 5/6 Council honored this tradition by organizing a Thanksgiving feast for Airmen who may not otherwise receive a home-cooked meal.



“We know how difficult it can be for someone who’s never been away from home during the holidays,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Victor Caputo, Holloman 5/6 Council events coordinator. “We wanted to show those new Airmen that they’re surrounded by people who have been in their shoes and truly care about their well being.”



Airmen and leaders alike have seen the difference simple events can make in bringing people together.



“We definitely want to continue to hold events like this,” said Kennedy. “It’s important for Airmen to know they’re part of a community that cares about them, and that they have somewhere to go and connect with other people.”

