Fallen Warrior: A2C Horace A. Holbrook

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Airman 2nd Class Horace A. Holbrook, Third Air Police Squadron military policeman, from Jacksonville, Alabama.



During the Vietnam War, Holbrook joined the Air Force at the age of 19 years old and deployed to Bien Hoa Air Base on Nov. 16, 1966 with plans to marry his fiancé after his tour.



On May 12, 1967, about an hour after A2C Holbrook was relieved of his duty, rocket mortars lit up the sky. The attack targeted the military air police barracks. Holbrook survived the first attack by taking shelter under his bunk. But Holbrook misheard the incoming call alert and mistook it as an “all clear”. He came out of the shelter and started putting his gear on to go back to duty when the second rocket attack had hit his end of the barracks and killed him immediately upon impact.



Holbrook was awarded a Purple Heart medal for his immeasurable sacrifice.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

