    Post-Blast Investigator School: just because it explodes, doesn’t mean there isn’t evidence left behind

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Story by Thomas B. Hamilton III  

    Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division

    Special Agents from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, U.S. Marine Corps CID, and FBI attended the FBI’s Post Blast Investigator School from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

    The 40-hour course is designed to give special agents an overview and the knowledge and tools to conduct thorough investigations after an explosion. Special agents performed post-blast investigations, explosive identification and recognition, explored what amount and types of damage different explosives can create, studied the difference between a chemical and powder explosion, evidence collection, and proper laboratory submission techniques. Joint federal agency training opportunities such as this improves interoperability and increases effectiveness when conducting joint investigations.

    The Department of the Army CID is the primary federal law enforcement agency of the U.S. Army. Army CID’s mission is to identify and defeat criminal threats to Army affiliated personnel, installations, procurement efforts, and other assets by providing unparalleled criminal investigative support to the total force.

    Find out more about Army CID and how to become an agent by visiting www.cid.army.mil.

