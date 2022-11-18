IADC celebrates 60 years with the inauguration of Building 60

Courtesy Photo | Ambassador Anthony Phillips-Spencer – Permanent Representative of Trinidad and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ambassador Anthony Phillips-Spencer – Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the Organization of American States and Former Chair of the Committee on Hemispheric Security as well as representatives from Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, Mortenson Construction and the Inter-American Defense College cut the blue ribbon to officially inaugurate Building 60 on the Fort Myer campus of JBM-HH Nov. 10 for use as an academic extension facility for the college. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, Va. – The Inter-American Defense College celebrated 60 years on Nov. 10 with a day full of events.



One event was a ribbon cutting and the inauguration of the historic Building 60 on the Fort McNair campus of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.



The building will serve primarily as an academic extension facility. The renovation was made possible by the hard-working efforts of JBM-HH, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District, Mortenson Construction and IADC.



In attendance for the ribbon cutting were Ambassador Anthony Phillips-Spencer – Permanent Representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the Organization of American States and Former Chair of the Committee on Hemispheric Security and representatives from each of the responsible teams.



IADC also organized a 6K run around the Fort McNair campus and a bar-b-que for the day.



The IADC was founded in 1962 and is the western hemisphere's international war college, which educates senior leaders from the Organization of American States member nations representing the military, police, diplomatic corps, and other agencies of government with roles in hemispheric defense and security.



Its mission is to prepare military officers, national police, and civilian government officials from member states of the OAS to assume senior strategic-level positions within their governments, through graduate and advanced-level academic programs in defense, security, and related disciplines focused on the hemisphere.



The IADC is located on the Fort McNair campus of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Washington D.C. and is accredited to provide Master of Science and Diploma programs in Inter-American Defense and Security.