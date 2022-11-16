USAF Chief of Chaplains visits Spangdahlem

The U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains visited Spangdahlem Air Base Nov. 16 to engage with units supporting the mission and promote spiritual resiliency.



Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Randall Kitchens is the senior pastor for more than 770,000 active duty, Guard, Reserve, and civilian forces serving in the U.S. and overseas.



“Major General Kitchens visited Spangdahlem AB to engage and recognize the Airmen and units who help support the mission in the European theater,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Anthony Wiggins, 52nd Fighter Wing. “The U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains organizes, trains and equips the Chaplain Corps to inspire readiness in others.”



Kitchens made visits to the 52nd Logistic Readiness Squadron, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 52nd Maintenance Squadron and the 480th Fighter Squadron to encourage those who have deployed forward in support of the NATO Eastern Flank defense operations.



“Unfortunate events happen, and it can be draining,” said Kitchens. “Airmen cannot rebound or remain resilient if they don’t refuel their souls. Our vision is to care for Airmen, Guardians and families more than anyone thinks possible … we’re going to do that by fortifying the warfighter and family to be ready for tomorrow’s fight, tonight.”



During the visit, Kitchens recognized the Spangdahlem Chapel Team, who strengthens the community through personal counseling, weekly religious services and regular unit welfare visits.



“Saber Nation Airmen have had a busy year supporting operations throughout Europe and are staying resilient as they do it,” Kitchens said. “The religious affairs team here at Spangdahlem is doing a great job to help build that resilience.”



The Chaplain Corps provides spiritual care and the opportunity for Air Force members and their families to exercise their constitutional right to freely exercise their religion.



“We help Airmen become better versions of themselves by aligning the Religious Accommodation, Spiritual Fitness, and Leadership Advisement triad of the Chaplain Corps mission to support the 52nd FW pillars of Mission, Airmen, Community,” said Wiggins. “The Religious Affairs team creates touchpoints for responding to and overcoming adversity, building resiliency by connecting with Airmen in their work centers, promoting confidential counseling, religious education and worship opportunities.”



In line with Department of the Air Forces priorities, Spangdahlem ensures Airmen, Guardians and their family members are provided tools and techniques to help them adapt to changing conditions and prepare for, withstand, and rapidly recover from stress, disruption or adversity.



“The 52nd FW Chapel Team incorporates the Chaplain Corps mission here by seeking, attacking, and destroying everything that seeks to attack and destroy the Wing’s pillars: Mission, Airmen, Community,” said Wiggins. “By providing or providing for the religious and spiritual needs of Saber Nation across the full spectrum of faith or no faith, the Chaplain team helps enable the 52nd FW mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 11.18.2022 11:48 Story ID: 433531 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF Chief of Chaplains visits Spangdahlem, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.