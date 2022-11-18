Vice Chief of Naval Operations Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine - Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNS) hosted Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti Nov. 17.



During her first visit to the shipyard, Franchetti met with Portsmouth's senior leaders, toured production facilities and received an overview of the progress on Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) projects including the $1.7 billion Multi-Mission Dry Dock.



Alongside Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Commander Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Franchetti toured the Inside Machine Shop and was briefed on Naval Sustainment System - Shipyards (NSSY-SY) improvement and optimization initiatives. The tour concluded with an update on the progress of SIOP projects by Officer in Charge of Construction-PNS Capt. Frank Carroll and PNS SIOP Director Russ Gagner.



“The Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program is a no-fail mission,” said Franchetti. “Projects like these at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard are critical to the future of our Navy’s operations and undersea dominance and getting our submarines back to the fleet. The Sailors and civilians here have a direct impact on the Navy today and on the fleet of tomorrow.”



SIOP is a holistic plan that integrates all infrastructure and Industrial Plant Equipment investments at the Navy’s four public shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements. SIOP will also improve Navy maintenance capabilities by expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration. The Multi-Mission Dry Dock expands the maintenance capacity at PNS from three dry docks to five.



"These projects ensure Portsmouth has a path forward to meet the maintenance demands of the submarine fleet. In addition we are ramping up construction and hiring efforts to meet the Navy's needs," said Oberdorf. “These SIOP projects prepare us for the next century of submarine maintenance with improved facilities outfitted with modern equipment bringing with it a new era of productivity."



“On behalf of PNS, I would like to thank Adm. Franchetti for taking the time out of her busy schedule to make this visit,” said Oberdorf. “The next chapter of Portsmouth’s history is unfolding before us. Providing our personnel with the facilities and support to complete their jobs efficiently with first-time quality will help deliver a ready, more lethal, and better-connected fleet.”



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization. The on-time completion of submarine availabilities is critical to maintaining the U.S. Navy’s maritime superiority. As a NAVSEA field activity, Portsmouth is committed to expanding our undersea advantage and maximizing the material readiness of the fleet by safely delivering first-time quality, on time, and on budget.

