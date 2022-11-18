AIAMD System Successfully Intercepts Target in Missile Defense Flight Test

Photo By Darrell Ames | The Army Integrated Fires Mission Command and Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion 43rd Air...... read more read more Photo By Darrell Ames | The Army Integrated Fires Mission Command and Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a successful missile flight test with the Integrated Air & Missile Defense Battle Command System at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on Nov. 17, 2022. see less | View Image Page

The Army Integrated Fires Mission Command and Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted a successful missile flight test with the Integrated Air & Missile Defense Battle Command System at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico on Nov. 17, 2022.

“Today our troops continued to show great proficiency with the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System,” said Brig. Gen. Frank Lozano, Program Executive Officer, Missiles and Space. “The success of this test confirms that IBCS is advancing along the right path in becoming the foundation of our nation’s modernized Air & Missile Defense capabilities. I want to thank all our outstanding Soldiers who proved, once again, to be remarkably effective in their mission of standing prepared to defend our Nation.”

The Special Test Event, directed by the Air and Missile Defense Test Directorate Operational Test Command had a test objective of demonstrating Army Integrated Air & Missile Defense capability to execute kill chain against a ground launched cruise missile surrogate.

The 3-43 ADA Soldiers executed the successful engagement using the IBCS, PATRIOT and Sentinel radars with adapted PATRIOT launchers using PATRIOT interceptors. Preliminary indications are that the planned flight test objectives against the cruise missile threat were achieved, and the target was successfully intercepted.

“This successful test confirms that IBCS is well positioned to combat the present and future threats to our Nation and allies,” said Army Col. Chris Hill, Project Manager of the IFMC Project Office, Huntsville, AL. “I want to thank the outstanding Soldiers from 3-43 ADA BN and the Integrated Fires Mission Command Office who, once again, showed their remarkable professionalism and resilience in demonstrating this capability in support of our Nation’s defense. We will continue to be responsive to Warfighter requirements and work as an integrated team committed to modernizing our Army.”

IBCS continues to demonstrate the capability to become the next generation Air and Missile Defense Command and Control for the U.S. Army.

IFMC is managed by the Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.