Signal Soldier exemplifies excellence of Warrant Officer Cohort

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. - In the United States Army, success relies on cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit to fight and win. As the Army adapts to changes in technology and enemy capabilities, highly specialized experts and trainers will be needed to help incorporate and maintain cutting-edge technologies to enable victory on the battlefields of the future.



Eureka, Cali. native, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Yuri Camesi, Regional Cyber Center-Continental United States, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), serves as a cybersecurity technical compliance manager.



Before enlisting as a 74B Computer Systems Software Specialist in February 1996, the 26-year veteran wanted a career that fit his goals.

“My degree was going to be in information technology, so that is the career path I wanted to follow,” Camesi said.



During familiarization training in reception, Camesi was introduced to the different ranks in the Army.



“I found out warrant officers are technical experts in their fields and Soldiers could apply once they reached specialist or sergeant rank,” Camesi said. “This stuck with me through basic training.”



After advanced individual training, Camesi found himself assigned to a military personnel division directorate in U.S. Army Japan. As luck would have it, Camesi was moved from the identification card section to the personnel actions branch.



“I processed all warrant officer candidate packets in USAR-J,” Camesi said. “As I became familiarized with the process and the packet, I started to assemble my own packet as a specialist as I worked towards my sergeant rank.”



Although Camesi completed his warrant officer candidate packet, he decided to spend the next three assignments honing his basic Soldier and technical skills, as well as his leadership style.



“My leadership philosophy has always been to lead from the front and be the example to your subordinates,” Camesi explained. “I am a Soldier. If it needs to be done, let’s get it done together.”



Two of the things warrant officers are depended on for are advising others and leading training. Working in the Signal Corps, developing as a Soldier was important for Camesi.



“I learned to embrace and understand the unit you are assigned to and its mission,” Camesi said. “As a signal Soldier, you increase your communications tool kit and make each unit that much better by learning and employing relevant technologies with the appropriate program of support.”



After ten years ending as a senior enlisted Soldier, Camesi was finally ready to submit his warrant packet in 2005 and entered the ranks of warrant officer as a 251A, now a 255A Information Systems Technician, the following year.



Going from noncommissioned officer to warrant officer was a goal he had set, and other commissioned officers helped him make the transition.



“As a young warrant, I learned that there had to be a balance between a warrant officer’s work and responsibility,” Camesi said.” I learned that as a technical manager, I had to be able to understand the technical aspect, guide the NCOs to excel but also step back to plan or engineer the next problem.”



Over the last sixteen years, Camesi has had many diverse assignments, all of which helped shape and solidify his role in the Warrant Officer Cohort.



“My career has touched many aspects of signal support and signal implementation in the Army and across sister services and coalition partners,” Camesi said. “Collectively, this path has provided a solid placement in my current position here at the U.S. RCC-C.”



As part of the NETCOM RCC-C, Camesi’s technical expertise is crucial for the changing landscape of cybersecurity operations.



“As services and networks are merging more closely together across the Army, processes must be defined to meet the intent of understanding risk to the Army Department of Defense Information Networks,” Camesi explained.”



Warrant officers are subject matter experts, and the position gives Camesi the opportunity to share his knowledge with his Soldiers and leaders.



“We must train our Soldiers to recognize issues and anticipate demand to better service commanders and the warfighter. Applying technical knowledge will lead to continued mission success,” Camesi said.



With emerging risks to information systems, having skilled leaders who are technically savvy is crucial. But leaders who can also teach their craft are invaluable.



“He has an exceptional level of professionalism and mentors the NCOs in our section at a moment’s notice,” said Kimberly White, Information Systems Security Manager, RCC-C, NETCOM.



With Camesi’s lead-by-example philosophy, he and his team have been able to stay ahead of possible cyber threats and vulnerabilities, and White credits that to Camesi’s character and selfless service.



“It's his personal commitment and drive that makes him such an asset,” White said. “He is willing to invest his time and energy in any project you throw at him with exuberance that gets other people to buy-in on his goals. I truly am humbled and honored to learn under such an outstanding warrant officer.”

