    DHA Research & Engineering visits NAMRU San Antonio

    DHA Research &amp; Engineering visits NAMRU San Antonio

    Photo By Burrell Parmer

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Nov. 8, 2022) - Dr. Sean Biggerstaff, acting deputy assistant director, Research & Engineering, Defense Health Agency (DHA), and team visited with the leadership and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio to discussed medical research and development transition to DHA.

    During the visit, NAMRU San Antonio showcased its core capabilities regarding Directed Energy and Combat Casualty Care.

    NAMRU San Antonio's mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.18.2022 08:50
    Story ID: 433514
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Research & Engineering visits NAMRU San Antonio, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

