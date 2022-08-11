DHA Research & Engineering visits NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONO-FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Nov. 8, 2022) - Dr. Sean Biggerstaff, acting deputy assistant director, Research & Engineering, Defense Health Agency (DHA), and team visited with the leadership and staff of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio to discussed medical research and development transition to DHA.
During the visit, NAMRU San Antonio showcased its core capabilities regarding Directed Energy and Combat Casualty Care.
NAMRU San Antonio's mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.
It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2022 08:50
|Story ID:
|433514
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
