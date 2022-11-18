DFAS Cleveland changes leadership Nov. 18

CLEVELAND (November 18, 2022) – Lee Ransdell accepts responsibilities as Cleveland site director of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service from retiring director Robert Edwards in a ceremony at the Anthony J. Celebrezze Federal Building here today. During the ceremony, Ransdell will accept responsibilities as site director from retiring director Robert Edwards.



Edwards’ retirement follows an extensive career including over eight years as the site director and two years as deputy site director for the DFAS Cleveland location.



DFAS Cleveland pays the operational expenses for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and provides pay support to 3.6 million people, including active duty, reserve and civilian employees of the Navy, Marine Corps, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Agency for Global Media, as well as military retirees and annuitants from all five Service branches. The site is staffed with approximately 2,200 personnel for the Department of Defense.



Ransdell is joining DFAS from the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he most recently served as the Executive Director, Financial Planning and Analysis for the Financial Management Business Transformation Service. He brings with him extensive experience in the finance community, including eight years with the VA and a 31-year military career with the United States Army.



“We will certainly miss Bob, who dedicated his life to the DFAS motto of ‘Proudly Serving America’s Heroes’ with a combined 45 years of military and civilian service, including 10 years as a Senior Executive,” said Audrey Y. Davis, DFAS Director. “While Lee will have large shoes to fill, he has the confidence of myself and the DFAS workforce to continue building on Bob’s legacy.”





About DFAS

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service provides responsive, professional finance and accounting services to the men and women who defend America. DFAS pays about 6.6 million people and in FY 2021 made 155.5 million pay transactions, 4.2 million travel payments, paid 11.9 million commercial invoices, made $613 billion in disbursements to pay recipients, and managed $1.4 trillion in military retirement and health benefits funds. For more about DFAS visit http://www.dfas.mil or on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DFASOfficial).



Questions? Contact Steve Burghardt, DFAS Media Relations, at 303-517-6687.

