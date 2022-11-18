Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Juvats crush Friday night Ops

    Juvats crush Friday flight ops

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | One of five F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron takes off at...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 80th Fighter Squadron launched five F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 18, 2022. Generating the short-notice sorties allowed members of the 80th FS and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron to demonstrate their readiness and the units’ ability to project combat airpower in support of U.S. and ROK interests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 11.18.2022 05:22
    Story ID: 433504
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juvats crush Friday night Ops, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, TSgt Timothy Dischinat and SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops
    Juvats crush Friday flight ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    80th Fighter Squadron
    Juvats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT