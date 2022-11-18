Juvats crush Friday night Ops

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 80th Fighter Squadron launched five F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 18, 2022. Generating the short-notice sorties allowed members of the 80th FS and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron to demonstrate their readiness and the units’ ability to project combat airpower in support of U.S. and ROK interests.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2022 05:22
|Story ID:
|433504
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
