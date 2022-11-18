KDVA hosts 4th annual conference for junior service members

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– The Korea Defense Veterans Association (KDVA) hosted their 4th annual luncheon at Osan Air Base, Nov. 18, 2022. KDVA first established this conference luncheon in 2018 to help educate young service members on the long-standing history and importance of the Republic of Korea (ROK)-US alliance.



Col. Paul Davidson, 51st Fighter Wing vice commander provided congratulatory remarks.



“Our community was built on the idea that we could live, work and prosper together. Although

we do not share the same language, that idea is what brings true value to our commitment,” said Davidson. “We appreciate the support of the KDVA, and I look forward to working with you during my time here as the 51st Fighter Wing vice commander.”



Former U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. (Ret.) Vincent Brooks founded KDVA in 2017 with the purpose of enhancing the ROK-US alliance by advocating for its members, and honoring the veterans who defended South Korea during the Korean War.



Currently, the Korean chapter of KDVA is led by Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Seo Young Lee. During his welcoming remarks, Lee expressed the importance of the alliance and recounted past bilateral missions.



From the Vietnam War, to Operations Iraqi Freedom the ROK-US alliance has worked together to maintain peace and stability wherever needed. KDVA Continues to educate and advocate for the long-standing alliance, providing Airmen and Soldiers serving within the ROK an insight on their mission impact and individual contributions.



For more information on how to join the KDVA, visit their website at www.kdva.vet.

