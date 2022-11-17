Team Rota: Corporal Ki Hun Baek

U.S. Marine Corporal Ki Hun Baek is a team leader for Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Europe (FASTEUR) here at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain.



“My daily duties include executing any orders given by higher command,” he explained as well as, “ensuring that the Marines are trained to the best of my ability and that they are taken care of.”



Born in Seoul, Korea but having grown up in Los Angeles, California, Baek joined the Marine Corps in May 2020. After completing his schooling, he deployed to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team-Pacific (FASTPAC) Company in Yokosuka, Japan where he spent four months training and on stand by for missions in the Pacific. Upon return, he transition to Bravo Company 2nd Platoon that would deploy to Rota.



“During the work up for deployment, I had the opportunity to become a combat marksman coach (CMC) and a fast rope master (FRM) allowing me to become an important asset to my platoon,” he said.



Now in addition to FRM and CMC, Baek’s collateral duty includes box and bus driver where he is trained to drive larger commercial vehicles to transport personnel, supply, or gear.



When asked what he enjoys about his current command, Baek said it was the training opportunities.



“The training in Japan was very limited due to the logistics of where we were allowed to train,” he said. “Here in Spain, the opportunities to train are abundant.”



In his free time, Baek enjoys playing sports, practicing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, hanging out with friends, listening to podcasts, and about reading about history and psychology. He will also occasionally play video games and watch movies.



When asked what he enjoyed about being stationed in Rota, Spain, he responded, “The readily available opportunities to train. Outside of work, being able to travel around and experience a European country.”

