RAB partners with FAA, opens A&P facility

The 86th Airlift Wing opened the new Airframe and Powerplant Training Facility Nov. 16, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



The facility is the first of its kind outside of the U.S. and will allow eligible service members an opportunity to train and test for their A&P certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.



The training facility, which has been in the works for about three years, was inspected and certified today by the FAA to begin offering trainings to assist service members in their pursuit of professional development.



“This facility will help these individuals in the maintenance community by opening a world of possibilities with this certificate,” said Mark Sawyer, FAA principal inspector. “This helps people translate their experience beyond their military career and into the private sector.”



Selected participants will have the opportunity to obtain hands-on training on systems such as inspections, airframe repair and servicing, and engine operation. Once training course is complete, participants will then be able to test for their A&P certificate.



“This is the most sought-after certificate in the maintenance community,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaime Febus, 86th Maintenance Group Airframe and Powerplant program manager. “My purpose throughout this process has been to find a way to help members achieve their goals and set them up for success now and their post military career.”



The facility is scheduled to start training classes within the first quarter of 2023. Members who are interested in pursuing the certificate can contact ramsteinairframandpowerplant@gmail.com for more information.

