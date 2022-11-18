CFAY Cuts Ribbon on New Pier

The Pier 5 ribbon cutting ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, concluded a multi-year project, bringing the pier into the 21st century. Integrating new technology with legacy systems and retaining the historical element is crucial to preserving Yokosuka's history. The project faced various challenges and setbacks but successfully met all milestones with its completion by the Nov. 18, 2022, deadline.



Since World War II, Pier 5 has provided basic services for ships pulling into CFAY. With the recent upgrades, it has become an even more effective asset for the harbor with its expanded size and functionality.



"This new pier, by design, is pretty robust," said CDR Tyler Scharar, CFAY public works officer. "It has 4160 volts shore power which is what the Zumwalt class destroyer uses. So that's a big upgrade. The only 4160 we have right now is on berth 12, which is for the carriers, and it could work for other assets, but it's for carriers. So now we have a small boy pier with 4160 volts, which is what all the newer classes of ships will have. It also has 480 volts which is the existing shore power."



Other upgrades to the pier include accommodating a 140-mobile truck crane, a 20-ton forklift, and emergency vehicles. It also provides essential utilities such as potable water, compressed air, utility trenches, a grounding system, and a supporting infrastructure.



"Having that additional port loading ability will significantly help support the fleet," said Lt. Randall Cribb, CFAY port operations officer. "We can get the ships in, get them what they need, and get them back on the mission. "



The pier's size has also developed to a 205m x 35m fixed, single-deck pier. The added space makes for a safer and more effective workplace, especially during maintenance.



"When ships moor alongside each other, it can be a risk," said Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Derek Goehmann, a CFAY harbor pilot. "So, having another berth option will be an upgrade, especially since we've been working without the pier for the last year and a half. Walking by the harbor, you'll see that ships are doubled up. So, the new pier affects us. We're here to support the ships, and if they can't access the side of the ship, it slows down production."



The contract was awarded in March 2020, with a completion date of Nov. 18, 2022. Along the way, the project met challenges but, in the end, was completed by the deadline.



"There are many surprises that can happen from when the design starts to when the construction finishes, and we did encounter some of those," said Scharar. "There were some unforeseen things as we dug. This base dates back to 1870, and it was a Japanese industrial shipyard. So, any time you go digging, you find things. And COVID-19 also played a factor. So, we had to adapt. It's impressive that the project stayed on track, and we're very proud to be delivering on that promised date to the fleet."



In addition to the upgrade itself and vying to meet deadlines, this was an opportunity for the team to stay current on construction requirements.



"The Navy has a vested interest in making sure we know how to do large-scale and waterfront construction in the Pacific," said Scharar. "In most operation plans for the Pacific, both enable construction forces, which are enlisted Seabee Battalions, as well as NAVFAC on lots of little islands and also main bases like this one, and we're building things to land airplanes and to pull in ships and refit the ships and rearm, the ships and leave. The Army Corps of Engineers constructs all military contracts in this region. The Navy got permission from the DOD for a waiver to build this military construction project."



As the project was greenlit, the contract was awarded to a local Japanese company and needed to meet both U.S. and Japanese standards and give the pier a 75-year lifespan.



"The contract was a learning experience," said LCDR Victor Wong, facilities engineering and acquisition division director at Naval Facilities Engineering Command. "The contract is a new culture and in new territory. To my understanding, the Japanese company had no prior experience working for the U.S. government, especially in this scale of work. So, it was a learning curve for both the contractor and us. Ultimately, it was a good experience in terms of what they needed to understand our requirements and standards. At the same time, we adapted to incorporate the JIS (Japan Industrial Standard). So, even with those differences, we were able to compare the requirements and make sure that a useful and good product, quality-wise, was still delivered."



International camaraderie was formed around a common goal through the interactions between the U.S. Navy and the Japanese contractor. This exchange reflects the mission and vision here onboard Yokosuka to support the U.S.-Japan Alliance and to be, "an installation community that attracts the best Sailors and civilian employees to serve in Japan with their families. "



"We do a lot of work with Japanese contractors, but when you do a product of this scale, the company that gets awarded that work is usually highly resourced and highly capable," said Scharar. "It's amazing to see what they can do and what they can solve as you come across these issues and the scale of the task. Just by the numbers, it's quite outstanding. The capability of the U.S. and the Japanese contractor team to develop solutions and overcome them grows with the capacity of these partner companies. They were a great contractor, and we're very proud of their work, and hopefully, that does provide opportunities in the future to work together."

The dedication and time invested throughout the project outweigh the hardships, primarily when reflecting on everything that has been accomplished physically and relationally.



"It's unparalleled; I'm very proud to be part of this program and this project," said Wong. "It's very nice to see the end product when a ship is berthed next to it."



"Anytime you work on a project that has some kind of physical, standout feature," said Scharar, "that people can recognize from an aerial photo or look at it anytime you visit this base, you're going to remember 'I built that.'"



The opening of Pier 5 is a commemorative occasion and a proud accomplishment in waterfront construction and international collaboration.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

