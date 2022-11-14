U.S. Air Force, Hawaii Air National Guard, Royal Australian Air Force participate in bilateral exercise

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker | Pilots assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron prepare to perform aerial refueling with...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker | Pilots assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron prepare to perform aerial refueling with a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) during Exercise Global Dexterity above the Pacific Ocean Nov. 12, 2022. Exercise Global Dexterity 2022 is being conducted at RAAF Base Amberley, and is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities of the United States Air Force (USAF) and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Both the United States and Australia rely on the C-17A to provide strategic and tactical airlift across the Indo-Pacific region, with its ability to provide short-notice and time-critical airlift support making it essential during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, Queensland — Over 30 active-duty U.S. Air Force and Hawaii Air National Guard service members are working with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) during a bilateral training exercise Nov. 12-19.



Exercise Global Dexterity 22-2 is taking place at RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland, Australia, and will involve C-17A Globemaster III aircraft from both Australia and the United States undertaking a series of air mobility missions.



“The purpose of Exercise Global Dexterity is to provide a Mobility Air Forces centric exercise where USAF and RAAF aircrews can cultivate integration and interoperability while training for a peer conflict,” said Maj. Joshua Moore, 15th Wing director of agile combat employment.



Moore explained that each country’s air force representatives will act as an integrated unit, focusing on peer conflict tactics, techniques, and procedures, including ACE.



“The advantages to integrating USAF and RAAF aircrew are countless, but the ones that stand out the most to me are sharing best practices, exchanging ideas, and the ability to operate as a singular crew force in conflict,” said Moore.



Held twice a year, hosting responsibility for Exercise Global Dexterity alternates between Australia and the United States.



This is the fourth iteration of Global Dexterity that will integrate intelligence, aircrew and maintenance Airmen from both nations.



Service members assigned to the 15th Maintenance Squadron and 154th Maintenance Squadron will also be integrated throughout the exercise, learning from each other to develop maintenance capabilities that are operationally effective.



“Australia has been one of the United State’s closest allies, and we have fought side by side in every major conflict in recent history,” said Moore. With the ever-changing geopolitical environment today, it is more important than ever that we operate seamlessly with our allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.”