USS Princeton (CG 59) Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 221104-N-ZZ999-1005 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 4, 2022) Capt. Victor Sheldon, Ticonderoga-class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 221104-N-ZZ999-1005 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 4, 2022) Capt. Victor Sheldon, Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Princeton’s (CG 59) commanding officer, salutes while being rung off the ship during a change of command ceremony aboard Princeton. Princeton is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Sonar Technician 2nd Class Javier Medina ) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - Capt. Martin L. Robertson, commanding officer of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), was relieved of command by Capt. Victor B. Sheldon II during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 4.



“It is an honor to become the next commanding officer of USS Princeton,” said Sheldon. “This ship, crew, and namesake have a rich history and strong reputation, and to be a part of this legacy is a great honor.”



Robertson, a native of Erie, Penn., enlisted in the Navy in 1988 and was commissioned in 1998. Robertson earned a Masters of Arts in national security and strategic studies with a graduate certificate in leadership and ethics from the Naval War College, Masters of Arts in military studies and operational art from American Military University, and a Bachelors of Science in business administration from Old Dominion University. He assumed command of Princeton Jan. 2021 during an 11 month 5th Fleet deployment. He led the ship through the last months of deployment, a maintenance availability, and basic phase.



“I am honored to have served alongside the men and women of Princeton and witness the magnitude that this crew can achieve,” said Robertson. “There’s no job like this anywhere else in the world and I wouldn’t have traded my time here for anything else.”



Capt. Sheldon graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1999 with a Bachelors of Science in ocean engineering and holds a Masters of Arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.



In the ship’s helicopter hangar, the officers read their orders and transferred authority and responsibility in accordance with naval tradition.