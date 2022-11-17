434 FA honors Veterans at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (Nov. 11, 2022) — Col. Michael Stewart, 434th Field Artillery Brigade commander, took time to honor Veterans during a ceremony Nov. 11 at Cameron University.



As an icy wind chilled the air, dozens watched somberly as the Cameron University Reserve Officer Training Corps Honor Guard marched across Veterans Grove to place the United States and Oklahoma flags gently in holders — signifying the beginning of the university’s Veterans Day celebration.



“Veterans Grove is a special place to us,” said Dr. John McArthur, Cameron University president. “It started when we commemorated a couple of young men who lost their lives in earlier conflicts and since then its grown into the space we see now. It’s important to have a spot to remember.”



Following the singing of the National Anthem by Cameron student Grace Norbury, McArthur introduced Stewart as the keynote speaker.



Stewart began his speech with his thoughts on what it means to be a Veteran before segueing into a history of the holiday.



“It’s important for us to pause for a moment during our busy live so that we can reflect and be thankful for the service of our Veterans,” said Stewart.



The Basic Combat Training commander then talked to the crowd about the honor he said he feels leading a team who trains new Soldiers at Fort Sill, where the Army’s core values are first introduced to the new trainees. He said those foundational building blocks are values that Soldiers and Veterans continue to live by.



“It starts with a call to serve our nation and a devotion to defend it with our very lives, if necessary,” Stewart said. “We never stop living by those values when we leave the service. As we transition from being America's sons and daughters. We become fathers and mothers. We become teachers and doctors. We become mentors, colleagues and we become members of the community. “



Stewart closed his speech with a quote from President Abraham Lincolns inauguration speech and a “thank you” to all Veterans.



“To all Veterans who have done your duty, to your families, to your communities, to your fallen comrades, and to your country. You have honorably served our nation with great distinction, and we can never say it enough for your service in war and in peace. Thank you, and God bless you.”



See more photos at Fort Sill's official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums/72177720303704060

