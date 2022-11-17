AMC recognizes outstanding performance at AMCOM

Debra Richey, a financial systems specialist at the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, was recently named Employee of the Quarter for the U.S. Army Materiel Command. The award recognizes AMC civilian and military personnel whose outstanding and innovative contributions make a direct positive impact on the command's mission.

In addition to recognizing Richey’s outstanding performance, the award recognizes employees who progress a culture of achievement and productivity, contribute to a positive work environment, increase retention and improve employee engagement in order to improve overall morale.

While the award goes to Richey individually, she made it clear the work couldn’t be done without her teammates.

“It’s an honor. But this really should be a team award because we work as a team over here,” Richey said.

During her 32-year government career, Richey has served in numerous roles, including her current position in the AMCOM G-8.

Richey served three years in the Army and worked as a battalion mail clerk for the 121st Signal Battalion in Ft. Riley, Kansas. While stationed there, she deployed as part of the annual Return of Forces to Germany exercise.

Richey has held many Army civilian positions, most notably as a legal assistant to the Judge Advocate General at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California. She assisted with wills and powers of attorney for deploying service members and served as a notary public.

The Indiana native also worked for the Army’s former Enlisted Records and Evaluation Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, (now the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky) and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, also in Indianapolis.

Richey came to work at AMCOM in 2009 and has served as a budget technician, budget analyst, management analyst and her current role as payroll customer service representative. Her many different roles ensures that AMCOM employees get paid correctly and on time.

“We’re like a Jack-of-all-trades,” she said with a grin.

Although she has worked for organizations all around the country – from California to Florida to New York – Richey said AMCOM is by far her favorite.

“I love AMCOM. I am blessed to work for a great command with some of the best leaders and team members anywhere in the Army. It’s like a nice little family,” Richey said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 11.17.2022 15:54 Story ID: 433479 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US