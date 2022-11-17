‘Tis the season for giving though the Combined Federal Campaign

Courtesy Photo | Combined Federal Campaign is kicking off soon! Will you be contributing? (Courtesy Photo)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Combined Federal Campaign is kicking off soon! Will you be contributing? (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Every fall, federal employees are invited to participate in the Combined Federal Campaign — a philanthropic event benefiting more than 20,000 charitable organizations worldwide.



The annual campaign allows federal employees to contribute money toward a charitable organization of their choice via payroll deduction. Contributions can be made as a one-time donation or recurring, monthly donations. In addition to monetary donations, many CFC organizations also accept volunteer time pledges.



Maj. Joseph Carter is leading the campaign for the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command this year. He sends weekly spotlight emails to highlight different organizations and causes, reminds the workforce about the on-going campaign and answers questions about registration and logistics.



The campaign has evolved over the years, from booklets and pledge cards to a website and smartphone app, and new this year, a text-to-donate number. Carter said helping the workforce navigate the system to ensure they are linked to Redstone Arsenal has been his biggest challenge.



“When AMCOM was loaded to the CFC website it was incorrectly placed under Army Futures Command,” he said. “So, the best way to ensure you are connected to AMCOM when giving is by entering the appropriate code.”



When registering to donate, Carter said Army civilians should enter code: XMLMTL and active-duty Soldiers should use code: M54ACX. He also added that the CFC zone is based on the primary work location zip code, which for Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is 35898.



Carter encourages the workforce to find a cause or organization they feel personally attached to when deciding where to pledge a donation.



“I plan to donate to the Parkinson's Foundation because I have a good friend who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s,” he said. “We have been friends since the 7th grade and he works at Fort Eustis, Virginia, now. The foundation is focused on making life better for people with Parkinson’s by improving care and advancing research toward a cure.”



The campaign will continue until January 14, 2023. The workforce is invited to donate or find more information by visiting, https://cfcgiving.opm.gov/