The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance presented the 2022 Alaska Missile Defender of the Year awards to Clear Space Force Base Airmen and Guardians in Anchorage, Alaska, Nov. 5, 2022. The annual MDAA-sponsored event honors the best Air and Missile Defenders from Alaska’s Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, Alaska’s Air National Guard, and U.S. Space Force.



The 13th Space Warning Squadron, 213th Space Warning Squadron, and the 268th Security Forces Squadron Airmen from Clear SFS were amongst the honorees at the awards ceremony. Brig. Gen. Tracy Smith, assistant adjutant general-Air and commander of the Alaska Air National Guard, and Riki Ellison, President and Founder of MDAA awards, hosted and presented the awards during the ceremony.



The awardees from Clear SFS were Senior Airman Keeana Fielder of the 268th Security Forces, Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Ramirez of the 268th Security Forces Squadron, Tech. Sgt. Wesley S. Jordan of the 13th Space Warning Squadron, Lt. Jeffrey Dunagin of the 13th Space Warning Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Aaron Trujillo of the 213th Space Warning Squadron.



Capt. Dockery of the 213th Space Warning Squadron was the first ever Don Young Memorial Award recipient.



The MDAA awards are presented to service members demonstrating leadership excellence in air and missile defense and directly contributing to the security of the United States homeland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2022 Date Posted: 11.17.2022 17:02 Story ID: 433473 Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION , AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Clear Space Force Station Airmen and Guardians Honored as 2022 Alaska Missile Defenders of the Year, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.