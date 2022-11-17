NAVSUP FLC San Diego completes life cycle maintenance and refills Jet Fuel Tank at NAS Point Mugu

Photo By Tristan Pavlik | Capt. Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, visited Naval Air Station...... read more read more Photo By Tristan Pavlik | Capt. Cory Schemm, commanding officer NAVSUP FLC San Diego, visited Naval Air Station Point Mugu to connect with employees and tour the fuel farm facilities Aug. 16. He was accompanied by Mr. Andrew Benson, executive director and Command Master Chief Larry Gordon. This tour allowed Capt. Schemm to expand his understanding of the facilities and daily operations. see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego completed maintenance and successful refill of the 281,000 gallon capacity JET-A fuel (JAA) Tank 638 on Naval Air Station (NAS) Point Mugu on Nov. 8.



Tank 638 is a field-erected tank and is held to the American Petroleum Institute (API) maintenance standards. In February 2021, it met the requirements for the API 653 inspection, an Out of Service Clean, Inspect, and Repair (OSI CIR). The repair began in August 2021.



“Performing periodic inspections and repairs, such as those required by API 653, prolongs the service life of our tanks, ensuring the facilities are in a safe condition to operate,” explained Lt. Cmdr. Jason Story, Southwest Regional Fuels Officer, NAVSUP FLC San Diego. “Most of the tanks at NAS Point Mugu are several decades old. OSI CIRs have been key to ensuring their long lifespan.”



During an OSI CIR, the tank is emptied, opened, cleaned and inspected as per API requirements. Based on the inspection, a work package and contract are developed, awarded and executed to have all deficiencies repaired. After this process is completed, the tank is filled and returned to service.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego operates and manages six total JAA tanks at NAS Point Mugu, three 113,000 gallon capacity tanks and three 281,000 gallon capacity tanks. Returning Tank 638 into service, increases the total JAA capacity from about 900,000 gallons to about 1,200,000 gallons. This allows more flexibility in supporting Navy’s mission partners.



The tanks at NAS Point Mugu provide operational support to six of the tenant commands along with operations on the remote San Nicolas Island. NAVSUP FLC San Diego provides both JAA, for the daily rotator flights to Naval Outlying Landing Field San Nicolas Island, and motor gasoline for operations on San Nicolas Island. The daily flights ensure that its mission partners, like the researchers who study the San Nicolas Island fox, are able access the island and complete their missions.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego’s customers include the Southern California Offshore Range, which provides training and testing services to the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet, NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Naval Air Systems Command, and Coast Guard.



While Tank 638 was only temporarily out of service, having any tank out of service constrains NAVSUP FLC San Diego’s ability to store the optimal quantity of fuel. With just five fuel tanks available, the fuels division had to manage fuel inventory to ensure it did not have an impact on our service to our mission partners.



The tank fill process involved several parties, each of which was responsible for executing different segments. Oversite for the repair and return to service was provided by the NAVSUP FLC San Diego Fuels Department, Naval Base Ventura County’s (NBVC) Contracting Officer’s Representative, and NBVC’s Quality Assurance Evaluator. The fill plan was carried out by Olgoonik, the Alongside Aircraft Refueling Contractor. Bristol Engineering Services Company conducted the repairs.



After OSI CIR, the tank cleared all inspections and was able to resume operations after a 14-week repair period.



NAVSUP FLC San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom