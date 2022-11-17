New clinic aboard Camp Lejeune serves nearly 9,000 Marines and Sailors

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has opened the doors to another new, state-of-the-art clinic for servicemembers. Marine Centered Medical Home Wallace Creek serves 8,800 Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Division and II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.



The Wallace Creek clinic located on Birch Street is part of the Marine Centered Medical Home project which began in 2013. The Defense Health Agency along with the Navy and Marine Corps implemented the MCMH project to upgrade branch clinic services for personnel.



MCMH Wallace Creek is the second, new clinic to open aboard the installation in 2022; MCMH Hadnot Point opened in the summer.



“MCMH Wallace Creek not only gives dedicated medical spaces with brand, new medical equipment to our Division and MIG counterparts, but also provides our Marines and Sailors in those units the opportunity to be provided team-based care,” said Navy Commander Heather Kirk, director for branch clinics. “Along with the space and equipment are civilian nurse and clerk staff to provide continuity to the patient population.”



MCMH Wallace Creek measures 42,365 square feet and houses several ambulatory capabilities including primary care, physical therapy, radiology, and dental among others. The clinic began seeing patients on October 31. A formal ribbon cutting for the MCMH Wallace Creek will be held November 22, 2022 at 1 p.m.



Future MCMH additions include updates to the clinic aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River next year and updates to MCMH French Creek in 2024.

