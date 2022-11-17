Little Falls Community High School Job Shadow Program.

Camp Ripley Training Center reinstated the Job Shadow program for the Little Falls Community High School Students. After years of dormancy, improvements were made to the program, and we reintroduced it to the students.



In prior years the mentees had an hour a day a couple of times per week, and this way of operations wasn't effectively allowing them the time to learn the tasks at hand. This year that time frame was expanded to two hours three times per week for multiple weeks.



The students were spread out across Camp Ripley and attached to different departments like security forces, Environmental, the airfield, the maintenance bays, and public affairs. During their time with their mentors, they got to do various exercises to learn more about how to do these jobs and even perform tasks that employees would typically do in daily operations.



Some of the things the students were able to do while here at camp Ripley were: work the air traffic control tower, work alongside the environmental team on the many different projects, they patrolled the roads with train officers that keep Camp Ripley safe, and they got to appear on KLTF Little Falls Radio Station.



"The goal is to bring the high school students in and give them a flavor for what jobs and opportunities exist on camp ripely and in the Minnesota national guard. Overall I was super pleased with how the program went this year. I was amazed at the students who did the work, and I'm excited that it might lead them into broader opportunities or even help recruit bright new people into the Minnesota National Guard." Says General Lowell Kruse.



We view this year's job shadow program as a success. We hope to continue it in the future for many more students who wish to learn more about the professional avenues available to them here at Camp Ripley Training Center.

