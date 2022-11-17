U.S. Army officer teaches lessons on military service to students in Havre de Grace

Courtesy Photo | Students tried on helmets during U.S. Army Capt. John M. Prevost from the Aberdeen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students tried on helmets during U.S. Army Capt. John M. Prevost from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command presentation at his daughter’s school, the Great Commission Christian Academy, Nov. 9. Prevost taught two sessions on the importance of military service, sacrifice and freedom to students from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. – An Army officer from the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command shared lessons learned from his military service with students in Havre de Grace, Maryland.



U.S. Army Capt. John M. Prevost from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command spoke at his daughter’s school, the Great Commission Christian Academy, Nov. 9.



Prevost taught two sessions on the importance of military service, sacrifice and freedom to students from pre-kindergarten to 8th grade.



He was invited to speak at the school by one of his daughter’s teachers.



A native of Shelby, North Carolina, Prevost served as a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officer before becoming a Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction officer (FA 52) in 20th CBRNE Command’s Nuclear Disablement Team 2.



He wanted to be an FA 52 officer following his experience in counter WMD missions as a platoon leader with the 21st EOD Company (WMD) on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.



“I found a passion for nuclear matters and wanted to specialize in this field,” said Prevost.



In addition to three Nuclear Disablement Teams, the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity and five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Prevost shared stories with the students about the many unique experiences he has had while serving in the U.S. Army, from parachuting out of airplanes and riding in helicopters to conducting bomb disposal missions and traveling overseas.



“I told them about a lot of the cool things I’ve been able to do in the military,” said Prevost, a graduate of Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. “I shared with both classes why I choose to continue serving despite the hardships me and my family sometimes face – I rest easy at night knowing that doing my job keeps the people I love free and safe.”