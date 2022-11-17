Airman finds work, life balance essential

Photo By James Varhegyi | Speaking on a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast, Capt. Adam Brewer,...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | Speaking on a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast, Capt. Adam Brewer, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander's Action Group, (AFLCMC/CAG) said he finds the balance between his varied personal and professional interests keeps him sharp. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” is an adage dating back more than 350 years.



It hasn’t lost any utility with age.



Speaking on a recent episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast, Capt. Adam Brewer, AFLCMC Commanders Action Group, said he finds the balance between his varied personal and professional interests keeps him sharp.



“What I’ve found is there is a huge benefit … to enhance your work career. There is a lot of cleverness that you could apply to current hobbies and interests that can enhance your job,” Brewer said.



A case in point, Brewer started keeping random notes on his phone to enhance his creative and comedic writing. The process led him to studying the way people communicate which in turn helped his ability to communicate more effectively at work.



“I've found things like doing podcasts and stand-up comedy and writing really lend itself to the jobs that I've had, especially in acquisitions. Again, where you're doing a lot of briefings, you're speaking to broad audiences, large groups, it's giving me a comfort level,” he said.



Often, the process of thinking itself pays dividends.



“There’s great value in analyzing problems,” he said. “It's that process of thinking something through. It's really difficult, to be honest, to just work in your head and try and keep things oriented. But if you build something or start it five times, and then start putting a pencil to paper, you work through that process of learning and analyzing problems.”



