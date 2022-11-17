Red River Legal Office wins AMC award

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Members of the RRAD Legal Counsel were recognized as recipients of the Army Materiel...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | Members of the RRAD Legal Counsel were recognized as recipients of the Army Materiel Command 2022 Robert J. Parise Team Project Award. Pictured are (from left): Jay Nash, Ivor Jorgensen, Garland Yarber, Gloria Briseno and Rodney LaGrone. Also recognized but not pictured are Kathy Wright and Cynthia White. see less | View Image Page

The Red River Army Depot Legal Office was presented the Army Materiel Command 2022 Robert J. Parise Team Project Award by depot Commander Col. Jonathan W. Meisel. The award recognizes team spirit and group accomplishment to work together cooperatively and effectively on a legal project or team.



Red River’s Legal Office is recognized for their extraordinary effort to achieve a significant reduction of approximately 20 Employment Law appeals that were filed and/or pending before the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Commission and Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) in the last two fiscal years (FY21 and FY22). During the same time period, the team also had 22 favorable findings.



The RRAD Employment Law Team has worked to put forth the best defense strategies for the Army on Employment Law, EEO, and MSPB matters to resolve and bring final adjudication a significant number of actions with favorable outcomes and no adverse outcomes in the last two years for the purpose of this award. The award also noted that while the focus is on FY21 and FY22, the depot has not had any adverse outcomes over the last five years.



Employment Law Team members who are recognized include: Gloria Briseno (labor counselor); Ivor Jorgensen (labor counselor); Rodney LaGrone (labor counselor); Kathy Wright (labor counselor); Jerry Nash (paralegal specialist); Cynthia White (paralegal specialist) and Garland Yarber (supervisory attorney advisor).



“This is truly a team effort for the Legal Office,” said Yarber, cheif of RRAD’s Legal Office. “The effort also fostered a great working relationship between the Legal Office, the Red River EEO staff and the Red River Civilian Personnel Advisory Center staff.”