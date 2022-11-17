NUWC Division Newport mechanical engineer wins ASNE Rosenblatt Young Naval Engineer Award

Photo By David Stoehr | Alexander Rinaldi, a mechanical engineer, in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Alexander Rinaldi, a mechanical engineer, in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonars Systems Department, won the 2021 American Society of Naval Engineers Rosenblatt Young Naval Engineer Award, for demonstrating remarkable, early professional achievement in the field of naval engineering and exhibiting character and integrity that reflects both ethics and excellence. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Alexander Rinaldi, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonars Systems Department, recently won the 2021 American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) Rosenblatt Young Naval Engineer Award.



Awarded to one individual annually, who is younger than age 35, winners have demonstrated remarkable, early professional achievement in one or more areas of the field of naval engineering and exhibit character and integrity that reflects both ethics and excellence in the tradition of Lester Rosenblatt. Read more about the memorial award at: https://www.navalengineers.org/Awards/Annual-Awards/Rosenblatt-Young-Naval-Engineer-Award



Since joining Division Newport in 2017, Rinaldi, a resident of Dedham, Massachusetts, has earned the reputation as a highly skilled engineer. He began his career at another command in the Steam Systems and Auxiliaries Division as an in-service engineering agent for CVN-68-class steam propulsion and auxiliary systems.



In 2017, he led engineering efforts with the In-Service Submarine Acoustic Systems Program Office, Naval Sea Systems Command, to establish technical requirements and provide guidance for modernizing SSBN Ohio-class and SSN Virginia-class submarine sonar with new large conformal hull array systems.



With a demonstrated aptitude for his tasking, Rinaldi accepted additional large conformal hull array responsibilities for supporting new construction submarine development, testing, and integration of SSN Virginia-class and SSBN Columbia-class platforms. In addition to his full workload, he makes time to mentor and guide the new engineers and professionals on his team.



He will receive his award in an upcoming ceremony.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



