    Dyess AFB announces class of 2023 Honorary Commanders

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Holly Cook 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Dyess Air Force Base held the Honorary Commander Appreciation event to recognize the newest Dyess Honorary Commander selectees Nov. 15 at the Hangar Center.

    The event was designed to introduce the Honorary Commanders to their respective military commander so they can learn more about the base while the Dyess leaders learn more about the Abilene community.

    "Our Honorary Commanders were selected as citizens of outstanding character, integrity, and patriotism to further bridge Dyess AFB with Big Country,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, Dyess Air Force Base Installation commander. "Through forging these relationships, we will serve together to improve quality of life for Airmen, families, and the greater community of Abilene.”

    Below is the list of this year’s Honorary Commanders Program inductees and the Dyess unit they are paired with:

    Gray Bridwell, 7th Bomb Wing
    City of Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, 7th Bomb Wing
    Judy Farmer, 7th Bomb Wing
    Greg Blair, 7th Bomb Wing
    Doug Peters, 7th Bomb Wing
    Robert Hanna, 7th Mission Support Group
    Susan Greenwood, 7th Medical Group
    Andrew Turnbull, 28th Bomb Squadron
    Candelario Flores, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Paul Beale, 7th Communications Squadron
    Marcus Dudley, 7th Security Forces Squadron
    Adam Thompson, 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Randy Burchell, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
    Janelle O’Connell, 7th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Bryon Stephenson, 7th Comptroller Squadron
    Darrin Black, 77th Weapons Squadron
    Michael Hutchison, 7th Operations Group
    Gary Grubbs, 7th Maintenance Group
    Chris Jeter, 7th Operations Support Squadron
    Jonathan Miller, 9th Bomb Squadron
    Chris Love, 7th Contracting Squadron
    Rosten Callarman, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Brandon Osborne, 7th Force Support Squadron
    Jon Bennet, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron
    Jerry Kimberlin, 7th Munitions Squadron
    Dr. Kari Williams, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
    Woody Gilliland, Det 1, USMC
    Steve Krazer, 436th Training Squadron
    Shaun Martin, 317th Airlift Wing
    Mindi Nagy, 317th Airlift Wing
    David Pittman, 317th Airlift Wing
    Samuel Nichols, 317th Maintenance Group
    Tim Farrar, 317th Operations Group
    Kimberly Prater, 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Jonathon Spencer, 317th Maintenance Squadron
    Luke Roberson, 317th Operations Support Squadron
    John McVey, 40th Airlift Squadron
    Kenneth Bowles, 39th Airlift Squadron
    Katie Alford, 489th Bomb Group
    Ryan Holmes, 489th Bomb Group
    Joseph Mangrem, 489th Maintenance Squadron
    Justin Ardoyno, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron
    Dr. Kevin Phillipson, 345th Bomb Squadron

