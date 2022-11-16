Dyess AFB announces class of 2023 Honorary Commanders

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Dyess Air Force Base held the Honorary Commander Appreciation event to recognize the newest Dyess Honorary Commander selectees Nov. 15 at the Hangar Center.



The event was designed to introduce the Honorary Commanders to their respective military commander so they can learn more about the base while the Dyess leaders learn more about the Abilene community.



"Our Honorary Commanders were selected as citizens of outstanding character, integrity, and patriotism to further bridge Dyess AFB with Big Country,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, Dyess Air Force Base Installation commander. "Through forging these relationships, we will serve together to improve quality of life for Airmen, families, and the greater community of Abilene.”



Below is the list of this year’s Honorary Commanders Program inductees and the Dyess unit they are paired with:



Gray Bridwell, 7th Bomb Wing

City of Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, 7th Bomb Wing

Judy Farmer, 7th Bomb Wing

Greg Blair, 7th Bomb Wing

Doug Peters, 7th Bomb Wing

Robert Hanna, 7th Mission Support Group

Susan Greenwood, 7th Medical Group

Andrew Turnbull, 28th Bomb Squadron

Candelario Flores, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron

Paul Beale, 7th Communications Squadron

Marcus Dudley, 7th Security Forces Squadron

Adam Thompson, 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Randy Burchell, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Janelle O’Connell, 7th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Bryon Stephenson, 7th Comptroller Squadron

Darrin Black, 77th Weapons Squadron

Michael Hutchison, 7th Operations Group

Gary Grubbs, 7th Maintenance Group

Chris Jeter, 7th Operations Support Squadron

Jonathan Miller, 9th Bomb Squadron

Chris Love, 7th Contracting Squadron

Rosten Callarman, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Brandon Osborne, 7th Force Support Squadron

Jon Bennet, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron

Jerry Kimberlin, 7th Munitions Squadron

Dr. Kari Williams, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Woody Gilliland, Det 1, USMC

Steve Krazer, 436th Training Squadron

Shaun Martin, 317th Airlift Wing

Mindi Nagy, 317th Airlift Wing

David Pittman, 317th Airlift Wing

Samuel Nichols, 317th Maintenance Group

Tim Farrar, 317th Operations Group

Kimberly Prater, 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Jonathon Spencer, 317th Maintenance Squadron

Luke Roberson, 317th Operations Support Squadron

John McVey, 40th Airlift Squadron

Kenneth Bowles, 39th Airlift Squadron

Katie Alford, 489th Bomb Group

Ryan Holmes, 489th Bomb Group

Joseph Mangrem, 489th Maintenance Squadron

Justin Ardoyno, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron

Dr. Kevin Phillipson, 345th Bomb Squadron

