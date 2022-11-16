Dyess AFB announces class of 2023 Honorary Commanders

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Dyess Air Force Base held the Honorary Commander Appreciation event to recognize the newest Dyess Honorary Commander selectees Nov. 15 at the Hangar Center.
The event was designed to introduce the Honorary Commanders to their respective military commander so they can learn more about the base while the Dyess leaders learn more about the Abilene community.
"Our Honorary Commanders were selected as citizens of outstanding character, integrity, and patriotism to further bridge Dyess AFB with Big Country,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, Dyess Air Force Base Installation commander. "Through forging these relationships, we will serve together to improve quality of life for Airmen, families, and the greater community of Abilene.”
Below is the list of this year’s Honorary Commanders Program inductees and the Dyess unit they are paired with:
Gray Bridwell, 7th Bomb Wing
City of Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, 7th Bomb Wing
Judy Farmer, 7th Bomb Wing
Greg Blair, 7th Bomb Wing
Doug Peters, 7th Bomb Wing
Robert Hanna, 7th Mission Support Group
Susan Greenwood, 7th Medical Group
Andrew Turnbull, 28th Bomb Squadron
Candelario Flores, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron
Paul Beale, 7th Communications Squadron
Marcus Dudley, 7th Security Forces Squadron
Adam Thompson, 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Randy Burchell, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Janelle O’Connell, 7th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Bryon Stephenson, 7th Comptroller Squadron
Darrin Black, 77th Weapons Squadron
Michael Hutchison, 7th Operations Group
Gary Grubbs, 7th Maintenance Group
Chris Jeter, 7th Operations Support Squadron
Jonathan Miller, 9th Bomb Squadron
Chris Love, 7th Contracting Squadron
Rosten Callarman, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Brandon Osborne, 7th Force Support Squadron
Jon Bennet, 7th Component Maintenance Squadron
Jerry Kimberlin, 7th Munitions Squadron
Dr. Kari Williams, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Woody Gilliland, Det 1, USMC
Steve Krazer, 436th Training Squadron
Shaun Martin, 317th Airlift Wing
Mindi Nagy, 317th Airlift Wing
David Pittman, 317th Airlift Wing
Samuel Nichols, 317th Maintenance Group
Tim Farrar, 317th Operations Group
Kimberly Prater, 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Jonathon Spencer, 317th Maintenance Squadron
Luke Roberson, 317th Operations Support Squadron
John McVey, 40th Airlift Squadron
Kenneth Bowles, 39th Airlift Squadron
Katie Alford, 489th Bomb Group
Ryan Holmes, 489th Bomb Group
Joseph Mangrem, 489th Maintenance Squadron
Justin Ardoyno, 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron
Dr. Kevin Phillipson, 345th Bomb Squadron
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2022 10:24
|Story ID:
|433442
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess AFB announces class of 2023 Honorary Commanders, by SSgt Holly Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT