77th Army Band hosted a Salute to Veterans concert — Photo Gallery

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Story by Christopher Wilson 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    LAWTON, Okla. (Nov. 13, 2022) — Fort Sill's 77th Army Band honored Veterans with a Salute to Veterans concert Nov. 13 at Lawton's McMahon Auditorium.

    The band entertained with big band music as well as renditions of each service's official songs and performed with the Comanche County Combined High School Choir.

    See more photos at Fort Sill's official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 11.17.2022 09:53
    Story ID: 433441
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 
