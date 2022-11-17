LAWTON, Okla. (Nov. 13, 2022) — Fort Sill's 77th Army Band honored Veterans with a Salute to Veterans concert Nov. 13 at Lawton's McMahon Auditorium.
The band entertained with big band music as well as renditions of each service's official songs and performed with the Comanche County Combined High School Choir.
See more photos at Fort Sill's official Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortsillcannoneer/albums
This work, 77th Army Band hosted a Salute to Veterans concert — Photo Gallery, by Christopher Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
