Garrison logistics earns near perfect score during inspection

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz lived up to its website motto of “The Army’s #1 Garrison in Europe” when a recent biennial inspection into its logistics program earned nearly perfect scores in three categories.



“U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz scored commendable across all three sections and Army Sustainment Command G4 stated this was the best inspection they have seen in two years across 63 installations,” said Garrison Commander Col. Reid E. Furman. “The inspection team stated they rarely see an S4 Operations section score 100.”



In addition to S4’s 100% score, the garrison’s property books also earned a 100% and the Command Maintenance Discipline Program earned a commendable 99%.



In an act of congratulations and a job well done, Furman presented commander coins to members of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s garrison Logistics Readiness Center on Nov. 8.



“Credit here goes to LRC Director Mr. Greg Terry and his team for the outstanding support and seamless logistics integration that they provide from across the garrison,” said Furman. “The inspection team specifically highlighted the strong relationship between the LRC and the garrison.”

Terry agreed. He said teamwork and the strong two-way relationship with the garrison were keys to the high remarks.



“Besides having the most amazing LRC team that was ever assembled, we have the greatest working relationship that a LRC could have with their garrison which means we both support each other,” said Terry.



According to Terry, overseas especially, garrison’s often rely on a memorandum of understanding for logistics readiness. He said that even though the LRC team isn’t a direct garrison asset, he said they never felt as just a tenant unit.



“We’re treated like full family members,” he added.

Terry said they did “fairly well” in 2019, and his team took the results from the last inspection and concentrated on not only improving, but also ensuring to maintain what was working.



According to Furman, the inspectors were particularly impressed with the LRC’s “Command Supply Discipline Program’s Boot Camp Training Slides.” Inspectors were so impressed, the deck and training method will soon become standard training for 63 installations across the Army, according to Terry.

Wade Orr, the supply and services chief who created the boot camp slides, has been either working command supply programs or assessing the programs for more than 15 years.



In regard to his boot camp deck, Orr said he didn’t do anything special.

“All I did was extract the data and put it in a training document to where people could see how we go about doing business.”



Orr said the training simply ties together Army regulations.



“I’m a regulation nerd. I actually read the regulations to see what’s entailed. And sometimes one regulation will lead to another one and to another one. And at some point, you just draw out the information and come up with a way to put it together.”



The training may look familiar to the more than 100 garrison employees who, including this writer, signs a hand receipt as Orr’s boot camp is required training.

