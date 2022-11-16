WBAMC Nutrition Care Division prepares Thanksgiving Meal

Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center will prepare for its annual Thanksgiving meal on...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center will prepare for its annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 17, at the St. Martin’s Dining Facility at the main hospital campus. This year, the dining facility expects to provide between 1200 and 1500 meals to Department of Defense ID cardholders, retirees, and their families. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Nutrition Care Division will prepare a Thanksgiving Day meal for staff and patients on November 17, 2022.



Each year, the commander and hospital leadership assist food service personnel in serving the Thanksgiving Day meal. The meal is available to staff, all Department of Defense ID card holders, retirees, and their family members. The cost is $10.05 per person.



“The annual Thanksgiving meal is the largest scale meal that we produce all year, so it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the diverse talents and creativity of our team members. There are so many moving parts to planning and executing this meal that we all work together to capitalize on the individual strengths we all have,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jacqueline Graf, officer in charge of nutrition care division, WBAMC.



The dining facility will prepare a total of 425 pounds of turkey meat and provide over 20 menu options. Some options are baked ham, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberry sauce, and a fresh salad.



“Many people do not realize how far in advance we start preparing the meal and the logistics and strategizing that happen when it comes to our meal preparation timeline. It takes about six days to prepare the meal fully. Additionally, the day before the meal, it becomes a full 24-hour operation to be ready,” Graf said.



Thanksgiving decorations, including a table honoring the service members who have fallen in the line of duty, and an ice sculpture display, will be set up around the dining facility to create a festive mood.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcus McGrew, noncommissioned officer in charge, nutrition care division, WBAMC, talked about how vital the Thanksgiving meal is.



“This has been an annual tradition at our facility since its inception. Being a medical Soldier and DHA civilian, we often cannot be at home with our loved ones on Thanksgiving, because we are providing patient care. The significance of this meal is that the nutrition care team provides everyone in the hospital with the opportunity to experience Thanksgiving with their work family,” said McGrew.



The Thanksgiving Day lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the dinner leftover will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a modified Thanksgiving menu served on Thanksgiving Day in the dining facility for patients and staff.