USAG Wiesbaden takes part in local National Day of Mourning ceremonies

Photo By Roland Schedel | A wreath laying ceremony and a moment of silence commemorating Germany's National Day of Mourning in respect to the victims of WWI and WWII was held at the South Cemetery in Wiesbaden, November 13.

WIESBADEN, Germany -- A wreath laying ceremony and a moment of silence commemorating Germany’s National Day of Mourning in respect to the victims of WWI and WWII was held at the South Cemetery in Wiesbaden, November 13.



U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield and Lord Mayor of Wiesbaden, Gert-Uwe Mende, were on hand and laid the wreath together in honor of the soldiers from all nations who died during WWI and WWII, and those civilians who died during WWII as a result of atrocities committed by those who perpetuated war crimes.

Also in attendance were members of the Bundeswehr and the Volksbund Deutscher Kriegsgräberfürsorge, which is an organization that cares for the graves of fallen German soldiers worldwide.