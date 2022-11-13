Naval Air Force Atlantic Commander Embarks George H.W. Bush on Deployment

From Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Public Affairs



ADRIATIC SEA -- Rear Adm. John F. Meier, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, embarked the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Nov. 13-14, 2022.



This was Meier’s first visit to the ship since it departed Naval Station Norfolk in August for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.



“What you’ve been doing is amazingly impressive,” said Meier. “I am truly pleased with the tenacity and professionalism shown by Team Jackpot.”

During the visit, Meier engaged with key leaders of George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) operating alongside our NATO allies to enhance our interoperability and promote safety and stability across Europe.



“What you are all doing with our NATO allies isn’t just interoperability, it is interchangeability,” said Meier. “That work is making a difference and is a prime directive of the National Defense Strategy.”



Meier hit the deck plates to meet the crew and recognize exceptional Sailors throughout the George H.W. Bush CSG.



“I sleep soundly at night knowing that the George H.W. Bush is on deployment,” said Meier. “While we sail into harm’s way – and you do so as the most lethal naval force in the world – I whole heartedly agree with Theodore Roosevelt that a strong, forward-deployed naval force is the surest guarantee of the peace.”



Since deploying to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, the George H.W. Bush CSG has continued to work alongside NATO partners and allies, strengthening our bilateral relationships, in support of deterring aggression within the region.



“What an honor it was to have Rear Adm. Meier visit us on this mighty warship and see first-hand the warriors who are the leaders, teachers, and ambassadors of our nation,” said Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “Team Avenger has shown an outstanding commitment to strengthening our relationship with our NATO partners and allies and I couldn’t be more proud to serve with them as they make the difference here in the region.”



Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



George H.W. Bush is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. George H.W. Bush CSG is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, the “Sidewinders” of VFA-86, the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2022 Date Posted: 11.17.2022 12:39 Story ID: 433430 Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Force Atlantic Commander Embarks George H.W. Bush on Deployment From Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Public Affairs, by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.