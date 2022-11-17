Communicators' conferences build trust, increase collaboration

Photo By Candy C Knight | The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion hosted its first Central Germany Communicators...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion hosted its first Central Germany Communicators Summit November 4, 2022, at USAG Wiesbaden.The Central Germany Communicators Summit provides Communicators with opportunities to collaborate as a cohesive team committed to delivering first-class, "always-on" communication services to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and its partners. The 2d Theater Brigade’s 102d and 509th Strategic Signal Battalions held communicators’ conferences to provide communicators and support elements with opportunities to discuss enterprise-level initiatives and enhance cohesion amongst Europe’s Signal community. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany — ‘Decision Dominance’ cannot be achieved without continuous communication. The 2d Theater Brigade’s 102d and 509th Strategic Signal Battalions held communicators’ conferences to provide communicators and support elements with opportunities to discuss enterprise-level initiatives and enhance cohesion amongst Europe’s Signal community.



The 509th SSB held their quarterly South of the Alps Communicators Forum November 3, 2022, in Vicenza, Italy to provide communicators in their area of operation with understanding and feedback opportunities to develop healthier collaboration and partnerships.



“The forum provides a vital collaboration opportunity for all professional communicators in addition to creating shared understanding of projects and efforts at echelon that will affect the current and future communications posture of our theater,” said Maj. Andrew Chisholm, Executive Officer, 509th SSB. “This event is designed to provide our communicators with greater situation awareness and understanding of local, regional, and theater efforts across the entirety of the Signal Enterprise.”



Providing communicators with greater situational awareness was also the purpose for the Central Germany Communicators Summit, held November 4, 2022, in Wiesbaden, Germany.



The event, hosted by the 102d SSB, was designed to share information, build trust, and create cohesion among communicators across Central Germany.



“The goal of the Central Germany Communicators Summit is to enable Communicators across Central Germany to collaborate as a cohesive team of trusted professionals, committed and proud to deliver first-class, ‘always-on’ communication services to United States Army Europe and Africa, and its partners,” said Lynise K. Wright, Director, Regional Network Enterprise Center. “This summit provided the opportunity for us to discuss and define communication strategies to empower better job performance.”



During both events, attendees were able to share information about enterprise-level projects, discuss the current threat environment and vulnerabilities affecting the network, and discuss issues and concerns across their respective areas of operations.



“I hope the attendees gain an understanding of what baseline services are offered at the Network Enterprise Centers and learn about some of the projects that are going on in the Signal community,” said Christopher Powell, Director, Wiesbaden Network Enterprise Center. “There are a lot of initiatives and future efforts to improve IT services and security. The Communicators’ Summit is a good avenue to advertise these projects.”



According to Tracy McManus, an Information Technology Management Specialist with the Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, attending the Central Germany Communicators Summit offered multiple opportunities to promote partnership and interoperability between the 102d SSB and IMCOM-Europe.



“Events like the South of the Alps Communicators Forum and the Central Germany Communicators Summit are important because they bring communicators together, and we can have conversations that produce ideas and show progress,” McManus said. “These are great events that allow fantastic people to produce great discussions and solutions.”



Networking with other signaleers is one reason why Capt. Jay Fong, a Signal Officer with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, attended the Central Germany Communicators Summit.



“Networking with other signaleers and units helps us all better enhance and improve the signal community,” Fong said.



The next CSGS is tentatively scheduled for April/May 2023. Wright stated she hopes attendees gain better insight into the numerous IT projects currently underway throughout Europe, while forming stronger working bonds with their colleagues.



“Bringing together communicators from across Europe is important because it gives stakeholders a forum where they receive updates and engage in discussions of common and shared concerns regarding IT management, customers and employees,” Wright said. “I hope during the event that attendees were able to form new relationships with their colleagues that will aid them in performing their duties and supporting their customers with greater confidence and broader understanding of the overall Army IT/Communications mission.”





