Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground to close for 2022 season Dec. 1; reopens in spring 2023

Cabins available for rent are shown Nov. 1, 2022, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman's Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy's cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

The majority of Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy will close Dec. 1, said officials with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



DFMWR’s Alex Karis said campsites will not be available between Dec. 1 and April 30, 2023.



“Camping will close starting Dec. 1, but we will have 16 cabins that are still available to rent throughout the winter months along with our ‘stay and play’ package for Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, which is if you stay Friday and Saturday or Saturday and Sunday in a cabin, you will receive half off your day of play at Whitetail Ridge.”



Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.



The Pine View Campground office and the Fort McCoy Equipment Check-out will remain open, Karis said. The office will be manned since there will be cabin guests, and they’ll handle reservations for camping in spring/summer.



“Equipment check-out also will be available, but business volume in that area is very low in the winter,” Karis said. “When there is enough snow, too, people can check out cross-country skis and snowshoes through Whitetail Ridge as well. Anyone with questions about any of equipment check-out items should call the Pine View Campground office at 608-388-3517.”



Karis said he encourages people to explore the miles of hiking trails in the Pine View Recreation Area even in the winter as they offer scenic views and great opportunities for hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing.



“Hiking trails to places like Trout Falls on the La Crosse River are close to our cabins, and we also have Suukjak Sep Lake, which is right next to many of the cabins,” Karis said. “So even with the campsites closed, stopping here in winter and staying in the cabins by going to the ski area or going hiking in the recreation area can be a great experience.”



Following are the cabin rental rates at Pine View Campground:



• duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $100 Sunday-Thursday, $115 Friday-Saturday; general public, $110, Sunday-Thursday, $135 Friday-Saturday.



• lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $115 Sunday-Thursday and $130 Friday-Saturday; general public, $140 Sunday-Thursday and $155 Friday-Saturday.



• loft log cabin — military or DOD employee rate, $85 Sunday-Thursday, $100 Friday-Saturday; general public, $105 Sunday-Thursday, $120 Friday-Saturday.



• east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $130 Sunday-Thursday and $145 Friday-Saturday; general public, $155 Sunday-Thursday and $170 Friday-Saturday.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office at 608-388-3517. People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com or by going on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



