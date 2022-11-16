US Army Pacific Soldiers participate in 76th annual Wahiawa Lions Club Veterans Day parade

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division participated in the 76th annual Wahiawa Lions Club Veterans Day parade along California Ave. in Wahiawa, Nov. 11, 2022.



The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander Col. Rob Shaw served as the senior Army representative, and was accompanied by approximately 60 Soldiers comprised of the 25th Infantry Division marching band and 3IBCT “Bronco” Soldiers.



“Every brigade across the 25th Infantry Division is partnered with a different city across Oahu and we are fortunate to be affiliated with Wahiawa,” said Shaw. “Seeing all the community members supporting the veterans and military speaks volumes of the great partnership between Wahiawa and the Army.”



The parade started at Kaala Elementary School and concluded at the Wahiawa Town Square and included veterans, active-duty Soldiers, political leaders, local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, high school marching bands, and community and business members.



For the members of the 25th ID marching band, it was their first opportunity to be in a parade since the onset of Covid restrictions over two years ago.



“This is the first community parade for the band since the start of 2020, and was just one of four different Veterans Day events the unit performed in,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Crane, band commander. “The band is honored to now be a three-time recipient of the Wahiawa Lions Club Veterans Day parade for best marching band.”



The band was recognized as the best marching band and 3IBCT was recognized as the best military unit.



Although there wasn’t much by the way of competition for 3IBCT, the unit impressed spectators with four different types of vehicles from their military fleet.



“It was a great honor and privilege to be part of the parade,” said Sgt. Jonathan Shifflet, driver of one of the vehicles, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3IBCT. “It was the first parade I’ve been part of and it was great to see all the community members out supporting the military and veteran community.”



The spectators lining California Ave. cheering as each group passed their station reinforced the partnership and support between the city of Wahiawa and the military and veteran community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2022 Date Posted: 11.16.2022 18:33 Story ID: 433414 Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Pacific Soldiers participate in 76th annual Wahiawa Lions Club Veterans Day parade, by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.