Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022

    CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams | The relatives of the late retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Powell, former 17th...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow members and San Angelo community leaders celebrated 54 joint service graduates who earned their associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force at the Powell Event Center, Nov. 16.

    The CCAF is the only federally-chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force. The 17th Training Wing had the unique privilege of sharing the opportunity to graduate with joint service partners.

    The college annually awards over 22,000 associate degrees from 69 various degree programs.

    Master Sgt. Elizabeth Mann, 17th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School commandant, spoke about overcoming barriers and leading as an example for those around you.

    “The world-class programs offered by CCAF have generated the award of more than 580,000 associate degrees in applied science,” said Mann. “This means that 580,000 times, a new barrier was broken in someone’s life. Education equals opportunity.”

    The college’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate degrees in applied sciences and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention, and support the career transitions and professional growth of the Air and Space Force enlisted corps.
    For many of the graduates, a CCAF degree is the first step toward a bachelor’s degree.

    “Whether it took you a while or you’re getting after your education now you’re doing it,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “This is the first step of that journey. Don’t forget the reason why. Don’t forget what you want to accomplish.”

    Congratulations to the newest CCAF graduates!

    17th Communication Squadron
    Senior Airman Beyleigh Winkler Moreno

    17th Force Support Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. Kristin Hingstrum

    312th Training Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Carlos Ballesteros
    Tech. Sgt. Dion Banda
    Tech. Sgt. Justin Brockman
    Staff Sgt. Shawn Davis
    Army Staff Sgt. Derek Lause
    Master Sgt. Anthony Montano
    Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Pickering
    Staff Sgt. Carlos Wooten Jr.
    Tech. Sgt. Anthony Whitney

    313th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. Christopher Armstrong
    Master Sgt. Mickey Bretado
    Tech. Sgt. Carra Murdock

    315th Training Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Patricia Denman
    Tech. Sgt. Douglas McNeese
    Staff Sgt. Dustin Seaman
    Staff Sgt. Jessica Thelen

    316th Training Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Joshua Elrod
    Staff Sgt. Vitali Moiseenko
    Staff Sgt. Ramon Ramirezmendez
    Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zane Scott
    Staff Sgt. Taylor Serna
    Tech. Sgt. Jacob Smith

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 17:46
    Story ID: 433413
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022
    CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022
    CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022
    CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Education
    Air Force
    CCAF
    Community College of the Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT