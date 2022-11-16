CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow members and San Angelo community leaders celebrated 54 joint service graduates who earned their associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force at the Powell Event Center, Nov. 16.
The CCAF is the only federally-chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force. The 17th Training Wing had the unique privilege of sharing the opportunity to graduate with joint service partners.
The college annually awards over 22,000 associate degrees from 69 various degree programs.
Master Sgt. Elizabeth Mann, 17th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School commandant, spoke about overcoming barriers and leading as an example for those around you.
“The world-class programs offered by CCAF have generated the award of more than 580,000 associate degrees in applied science,” said Mann. “This means that 580,000 times, a new barrier was broken in someone’s life. Education equals opportunity.”
The college’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate degrees in applied sciences and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention, and support the career transitions and professional growth of the Air and Space Force enlisted corps.
For many of the graduates, a CCAF degree is the first step toward a bachelor’s degree.
“Whether it took you a while or you’re getting after your education now you’re doing it,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “This is the first step of that journey. Don’t forget the reason why. Don’t forget what you want to accomplish.”
Congratulations to the newest CCAF graduates!
17th Communication Squadron
Senior Airman Beyleigh Winkler Moreno
17th Force Support Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Kristin Hingstrum
312th Training Squadron
Staff Sgt. Carlos Ballesteros
Tech. Sgt. Dion Banda
Tech. Sgt. Justin Brockman
Staff Sgt. Shawn Davis
Army Staff Sgt. Derek Lause
Master Sgt. Anthony Montano
Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Pickering
Staff Sgt. Carlos Wooten Jr.
Tech. Sgt. Anthony Whitney
313th Training Squadron
Master Sgt. Christopher Armstrong
Master Sgt. Mickey Bretado
Tech. Sgt. Carra Murdock
315th Training Squadron
Staff Sgt. Patricia Denman
Tech. Sgt. Douglas McNeese
Staff Sgt. Dustin Seaman
Staff Sgt. Jessica Thelen
316th Training Squadron
Staff Sgt. Joshua Elrod
Staff Sgt. Vitali Moiseenko
Staff Sgt. Ramon Ramirezmendez
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zane Scott
Staff Sgt. Taylor Serna
Tech. Sgt. Jacob Smith
