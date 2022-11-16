CCAF graduates 54 joint service members in Fall Class of 2022

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow members and San Angelo community leaders celebrated 54 joint service graduates who earned their associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force at the Powell Event Center, Nov. 16.



The CCAF is the only federally-chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force. The 17th Training Wing had the unique privilege of sharing the opportunity to graduate with joint service partners.



The college annually awards over 22,000 associate degrees from 69 various degree programs.



Master Sgt. Elizabeth Mann, 17th Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School commandant, spoke about overcoming barriers and leading as an example for those around you.



“The world-class programs offered by CCAF have generated the award of more than 580,000 associate degrees in applied science,” said Mann. “This means that 580,000 times, a new barrier was broken in someone’s life. Education equals opportunity.”



The college’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate degrees in applied sciences and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention, and support the career transitions and professional growth of the Air and Space Force enlisted corps.

For many of the graduates, a CCAF degree is the first step toward a bachelor’s degree.



“Whether it took you a while or you’re getting after your education now you’re doing it,” said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. “This is the first step of that journey. Don’t forget the reason why. Don’t forget what you want to accomplish.”



Congratulations to the newest CCAF graduates!



17th Communication Squadron

Senior Airman Beyleigh Winkler Moreno



17th Force Support Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Kristin Hingstrum



312th Training Squadron

Staff Sgt. Carlos Ballesteros

Tech. Sgt. Dion Banda

Tech. Sgt. Justin Brockman

Staff Sgt. Shawn Davis

Army Staff Sgt. Derek Lause

Master Sgt. Anthony Montano

Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Pickering

Staff Sgt. Carlos Wooten Jr.

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Whitney



313th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. Christopher Armstrong

Master Sgt. Mickey Bretado

Tech. Sgt. Carra Murdock



315th Training Squadron

Staff Sgt. Patricia Denman

Tech. Sgt. Douglas McNeese

Staff Sgt. Dustin Seaman

Staff Sgt. Jessica Thelen



316th Training Squadron

Staff Sgt. Joshua Elrod

Staff Sgt. Vitali Moiseenko

Staff Sgt. Ramon Ramirezmendez

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Zane Scott

Staff Sgt. Taylor Serna

Tech. Sgt. Jacob Smith

