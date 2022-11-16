Talent Scouts SWARM New England

Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England sent out divisional recruiting teams to swarm New England, Nov. 8, 2022.



A swarm occurs in high-visibility public areas where Sailors branch out to maximize Navy awareness efforts through targeted and relevant engagement.



“It’s important that people see we’re here,” said Assistant Chief Recruiter Senior Chief John MacPherson, from Parish, New York.



The Navy has more than 130 career fields. Yet at least 70% of the target market between 17 and 24 are ineligible for military service due to health problems, physical fitness, education and criminal records.



“The Navy looks for quality applicants,” said MacPherson. “We want applicants who are qualified mentally, physically and morally to take on the title of a Sailor.”



The NTAG New England swarm divided divisional teams for most leads and interviews, with New Haven, Connecticut division five pulling ahead of Division four for the most number of interviews from the Swarm.



“It's the positive attitude of our recruiters that brought us to success,” said Div five's Departmental Leading Chief Petty Officer, Chief Navy Counselor Jennifer Confer. “With everyone working together, great things happen in recruiting.”



The winning division now earns bragging rights, a pizza party and holds the champion swarm belt to display in their spaces and any command event until the sext swam champion is named.



“Swarms bring out a healthy competition,” said Navy Counselor 1st Class Elizabeth Biri from Bridgton, Maine. “They motivate recruiters while bringing divisions together and building camaraderie. Best of all, they help put the fun into recruiting. Everyone wins when we swarm.”

