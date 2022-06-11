301st Fighter Wing Change of Command Ceremony

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas – Col. Benjamin Harrison took command of the 301st Fighter Wing from Col. Allen Duckworth during a change of command ceremony at the 301 FW Maintenance Hangar on Nov 6, 2022.



Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony for the 301st Fighter Wing.



During the two years of his command, Duckworth executed Operation Noble Eagle, pioneered readiness initiatives, and spearheaded concurrent F-35 transitions for the first 5th generation aircraft for an Air Force Reserve Command Wing at two separate locations.



Duckworth shared parting words with the 301 FW.



“It is safe to say that my time at the 301st Fighter Wing has been nothing like I expected,” said Duckworth. “We had so many challenges to get through, thankfully this is the team I got to execute with. I’m so grateful I got a chance to be a part of this wing and serve with you. I am proud to have served as your commander.”



After assuming command of the 301 FW, Harrison paused to embrace the responsibilities and opportunities he inherited.



“Members of the 301st Fighter Wing over the last 18 months I’ve witnessed your courage, sense of duty, discipline, and phenomenal teamwork,” said Harrison. “I’m humbled and honored to be a part of the team. I look forward to serving with you as we continue to answer the call of our nation.”



Harrison previously served as the commander for the 301st Fighter Wing’s Operations Group, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.



The change of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one individual to another. The ceremony has been a tradition in military history dating back to the 18th century.

