Pay attention to pediatricians, parents about potentially dangerous virus

FORT POLK, La. --- Fall is here. With the season comes fun holiday festivities and delicious comfort foods. There are so many reasons to gather and celebrate. However, that doesn’t mean things are all sunshine and falling leaves. One of the dangers that comes with the change of season and cooling temperatures is a slew of dangerous illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus.



RSV is a common respiratory infection that causes mild flu-like symptoms in the fall, winter and spring. Although the virus may not appear as a serious threat, that’s not the case when it comes to children under two years of age. The Fort Polk community has gathered to share safety and prevention measures for those dealing with RSV or seeking guidance to prevent the risk of infection.



Capt. Michael Zimmerman, a pediatrician at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, shared preventative measures and remedies with the community to help parents and guardians prepare for the season.



“Good hand washing is the mainstay of prevention. Teach children to cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid sharing drinking glasses or other objects and stay away from sick individuals as able,” said Zimmerman.



Unfortunately, there is no medication or cure for RSV. However, at home remedies can help. For instance, hydration, vitamins and staying up to date with vaccines may make a difference. Children diagnosed should recover at home, away from other kids.



“Antibiotics are not able to treat viral illnesses. Our immune system must fight off the infection, but supportive care measures can help manage the symptoms and make children more comfortable,” said Zimmerman.



Humidifiers are helpful for anyone with RSV. They add moisture to the air which helps children breathe easier. Nasal saline spray and suctions are great for breaking down thick secretion and removing mucus for children that are not able to blow their nose.



Different factors determine how children recover. For example, a child two years of age may recover faster than an infant born with health issues.

“Treatments depend on the age of the patient, but they generally include Tylenol for fever or Ibuprofen if over 6 months old. Hydration should be closely monitored. Maintaining normal wet diapers is the best sign they are hydrated,” said Zimmerman.



Through experience, Sgt. Mathew Sheppard, a watch officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison, has learned the do’s and don’ts regarding RSV. His son Samuel Jeremiah, known as SJ, was diagnosed with RSV. As scary as the time was, Sheppard learned a lot as a father and about the severity of contracting RSV.



SJ was diagnosed with RSV when he was two months old. He was born premature and spent two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. While at the NICU, SJ was diagnosed with failure to thrive and newborn jaundice. Although most kids diagnosed with RSV are under the age of two, children born with health issues may have a challenging time with recovery, like SJ. However, children can still live normal healthy lives after RSV.



It is difficult to distinguish RSV with other illnesses, even allergies. Sheppard believed his son’s symptoms were due to seasonal allergies since he and his wife were experiencing similar symptoms.



Many don’t know the difference in illnesses since symptoms like coughing, sneezing, congestion, etc, can be anything. However, observing the breathing pattern of a child can help determine whether a visit to the doctor is urgent.



Sheppard and his wife took SJ to the emergency room to be examined. While there, SJ was diagnosed with RSV and was admitted. Sheppard and his wife took shifts staying with SJ. While at home, Sheppard’s wife called him and said SJ wasn’t breathing. “For her it was extremely terrifying. I felt horrible,” Sheppard said.



His advice to parents is to take the illness seriously and take action.

“Don’t be afraid to see a doctor. I know parents feel apprehensive about taking their kids to see a doctor because they don’t want to be seen as those parents that go to the E.R. for everything. I’d rather take him to the E.R. seven days a week and know he’s okay than not go one day and see him on oxygen again,” Sheppard said.



Sheppard wondered if SJ may have contracted RSV through meeting family members who kissed him on the face. Parents may not always feel comfortable asking family to not kiss their newborns, but some discomfort could be all it takes to protect your kids.



He recommended routinely cleaning surfaces and toys, rescheduling play dates with kids who are noticeably ill and making handwashing fun.



“We got SJ soap that looks like paint so when he washes his hands he also plays. He loves doing it. When we get home he asks to wash his hands. We’ll sing ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star’ twice for time. We give him fruits and veggies to boost his immune system plus lots of vitamins,” Sheppard said.



For parents returning to work after having their little ones, it’s suggested to look at many daycares to ensure employees facilitate the needs of a child. The childcare services on Fort Polk do their best to fight against illnesses among children. However, it is expected children will become ill when around other children since they are still learning basic skills.



Angela Magee, a nurse consultant with child youth services, assured parents there are sanitary measures taken by all the child daycares on post.

“Facilities are cleaned daily by contractor services. Throughout the day, the staff continuously cleans, sanitizes and disinfects. These measures are identified in IMCOM 608-10-1 and TBMED 521. There’s a closing checklist which identifies specific cleaning procedures to ensure rooms are ready for care the following morning,” Magee said.



When asked if there are preventative measures against RSV and other illnesses, Magee shared the protocols followed by faculty.

“The staff conducts daily health screenings on each child for signs of illness such as drainage from eyes, vomiting, diarrhea and complaints of feeling sick or in pain. Temperature is not routinely taken unless the child appears sick. If a fever is detected, then dismissal from daycare is required. Children and staff wash their hands with soap and water when they enter the room, before and after eating, after the restroom, after diaper changes, before and after participating in any activities and when they come in contact with bodily fluids such as sneezing or coughing on their hands,” Magee said.



For parents wondering how the child development centers handle a situation where a child meets the criteria for dismissal, Magee clarified the staff does not diagnose. Parents are contacted immediately to pick up their child and have them evaluated by a physician. Depending on the circumstances, a note from a physician to return to daycare may be required. Also, when a child is hospitalized, a note to return to daycare is required. An exposure notice is posted on classroom doors for other parents to be aware of possible exposure within the facility.



No one wants to see their loved ones go through a difficult time due to RSV. Remember, this illness can be prevented. It is important for everyone to do their part to keep children and everyone around them safe. By no means should anyone delay seeing a doctor when experiencing serious symptoms or health issues.